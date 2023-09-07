AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
BNI® Appoints Michael Gazer as President of BNI Canada

PRNewswire September 7, 2023

Seasoned Executive Brings Exceptional Leadership and Growth Expertise to Expand Opportunities for Business Leaders and Entrepreneurs in Canada

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BNI®, the world’s largest business networking organization, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Michael Gazer as President of BNI Canada. Michael joins the BNI team with a proven track record of driving aggressive and profitable growth for global brands. His remarkable leadership skills and transformative vision will help create more opportunities for Canada’s business owners and entrepreneurs to thrive.

BNI New Logo

As President of BNI Canada, Gazer will be responsible for spearheading Membership and revenue growth. He will provide leadership and guidance to the BNI Franchisees, leadership teams and staff across Canada, with the objective of delivering a high-quality Member experience. In doing so, more small and medium sized businesses across Canada can grow their professional networks and create opportunities that help them enrich their businesses, local communities, and lives.  

Prior to running a successful global management consulting firm, Michael Gazer served as President of Heart to Home Meals, a division of apetito AG, where he led the transformation of the Canadian arm of the European healthcare nutrition business. During his tenure, Michael orchestrated remarkable revenue growth of 253% within three years, as well as a 300% increase in system distribution coverage. Prior to his role at Heart to Home Meals, Gazer held leadership positions at renowned brands including Hooplah, Pepsi, McDonald’s, and Pitney Bowes. His diverse background has honed his ability to drive growth, streamline operations, and foster valuable partnerships.

Dave Collins, Global Markets President, Americas and EMEA at BNI, expressed his excitement about Michael’s appointment, “Michael Gazer’s remarkable achievements and leadership qualities make him the ideal choice to lead BNI Canada into its next phase of growth. His extensive experience in driving results and cultivating relationships aligns perfectly with BNI’s mission of helping businesses succeed through networking and referrals.”

“I am truly honored to join BNI as President of BNI Canada. BNI’s dedication to fostering meaningful connections and driving business growth resonates with my own values and experiences,” said Michael Gazer, “I look forward to working closely with the talented team at BNI and our franchisees to unlock new opportunities for small and medium sized businesses across Canada.”

“With Michael Gazer’s exceptional leadership at the helm, BNI Canada is poised to expand its legacy of empowering businesses through strong professional relationships and collaboration,” said Pat Stride, Interim National Director of BNI Canada. “We’re thrilled to have him on the team.”

SOURCE BNI

