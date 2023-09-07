Legal Professionals to Connect and Share e-Discovery Expertise at Relativity Fest 2023

Relativity announces its lineup of industry-leading speakers, highlights important event information and builds on Relativity Contracts product launch momentum

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Relativity, a global legal technology company, today announced its speaker lineup and key event information for Relativity Fest, an annual conference designed to educate and connect the e-discovery community, taking place Sept. 26-28 in Chicago. Thousands attend the conference which challenges attendees to rethink how they conduct e-discovery with engaging panel discussions, hands-on exercises, breakout sessions and insights from industry leaders.

“It’s been a watershed year for legal tech innovation and there are so many accomplishments from the entire Relativity community to celebrate at Relativity Fest,” said Phil Saunders, CEO at Relativity. “We’re acutely focused on purposeful innovation, which we channeled into product launches this year like Relativity Contracts and Review Center. We look forward to building on this momentum as we unveil new generative AI solutions and other product updates during the keynote that will transform the way our customers and partners work.”

Industry-Leading Experts to Speak at Relativity Fest

Relativity Fest brings together the brightest minds in the industry and attracts expert speakers for three days of transformation, education and connection. Speakers at this year’s event come from Big Tech, Am Law 200 firms, Fortune 500 companies, top government agencies and legal aid organizations. The conference, which will feature over 200 speakers, will cover a broad range of topics in addition to e-discovery. Session content spans from law firm challenges and the societal implications of AI to mental health in the workplace and the current state of access to justice. Relativity Fest will also welcome David Meade, an international corporate speaker and master mentalist, to lead the closing keynote Sept. 28.

Relativity to Present Generative AI Announcements at Keynote Address

At the keynote on Sept. 27 at 9:00 a.m. C.T., Relativity will share more details on new generative AI capabilities within RelativityOne. Saunders will also share his perspective on shifts in the industry, Relativity’s ongoing commitment to responsible AI and how the company continues to empower its customers’ success across several dimensions. Chief Product Officer Chris Brown and other special guests will join Saunders to share the latest and greatest product features and success stories.

Sessions Will Mark Milestones and Introduce New Capabilities

Across the 100+ sessions, Relativity Fest attendees can expect to learn more about a variety of areas pertinent to their daily work and the needs of their individual organizations. Key sessions of interest include:

The 10 th Annual Relativity Innovation Awards, 9/26 at 4:45 p.m. CT : The Innovation Awards celebrate organizations and individuals in the community who build innovative solutions, break down barriers for technology in the practice of law, and take Relativity and its community to the next level.

The Innovation Awards celebrate organizations and individuals in the community who build innovative solutions, break down barriers for technology in the practice of law, and take Relativity and its community to the next level. Transform Review with Generative AI, 9/27 at 10:45 a.m. CT : The audience will learn how Relativity is responsibly approaching and incorporating generative AI and large language models in RelativityOne, to continue optimizing and accelerating core workflows for investigations and litigation.

The audience will learn how Relativity is responsibly approaching and incorporating generative AI and large language models in RelativityOne, to continue optimizing and accelerating core workflows for investigations and litigation. 10 th Annual Judicial Panel, 9/27 at 1:00 p.m. CT : Relativity will look back at some of the issues that have made the law of e-discovery one of the most dynamic and cutting-edge areas of law over the past decade. Panelists will examine how the law has changed, how it has stayed the same, where the judges’ predictions were correct, and when they were somewhat less than correct. This session will also look to the future to hear what the judges see on the horizon on topics from AI to the trinity of cooperation, proportionality and sanctions in e-discovery.

Relativity will look back at some of the issues that have made the law of e-discovery one of the most dynamic and cutting-edge areas of law over the past decade. Panelists will examine how the law has changed, how it has stayed the same, where the judges’ predictions were correct, and when they were somewhat less than correct. This session will also look to the future to hear what the judges see on the horizon on topics from AI to the trinity of cooperation, proportionality and sanctions in e-discovery. The Law, The Taliban, and the Women Judges of Afghanistan , 9/27 at 2:30 p.m. CT : In this program developed by Relativity and the National Association of Women Judges, the audience will learn about the legal changes in Afghanistan and the judges’ harrowing escapes from Afghanistan .

In this program developed by Relativity and the National Association of Women Judges, the audience will learn about the legal changes in and the judges’ harrowing escapes from . ABCD… ESG: The ESG Basics for e-Discovery, 9/27 at 3:45 p.m. CT : While it may seem like the “alphabet soup of the day,” ESG is here to stay. Panelists will discuss common misconceptions about ESG, ways that related policies and regulations may impact the industry, and how professionals can both do their part to support a better future and get ahead of the curve.

While it may seem like the “alphabet soup of the day,” ESG is here to stay. Panelists will discuss common misconceptions about ESG, ways that related policies and regulations may impact the industry, and how professionals can both do their part to support a better future and get ahead of the curve. The Future of Short Message Discovery, 9/27 at 3:45 p.m. CT : Short messages add new dimensions to review data beyond just that of documents. This session will share Relativity’s technical solutions enabling this transformative moment in the industry, and how Relativity is architecting the future experience of short message to continue empowering users.

Short messages add new dimensions to review data beyond just that of documents. This session will share Relativity’s technical solutions enabling this transformative moment in the industry, and how Relativity is architecting the future experience of short message to continue empowering users. Access to Justice, 9/28 at 1:30 p.m. CT : Featuring a panel of legal professionals, this session will examine the state of access to justice in 2023, developments in the courts and Congress, and what the future holds for regulatory reform for lawyers.

Cultivate Connections at Relativity Fest

Relativity Fest provides attendees the opportunity to forge and strengthen connections within the e-discovery and technology communities. Attendees can tune into the Fest Desk, which consists of in-person interviews with domain experts that are held in the Community Pavillion. These interviews are broadcast to the Relativity Fest audience as well as virtual attendees. Listeners will enjoy informative, lighthearted conversation with Relativity and various customers and partners.

The Relativity Networking Party on Sept. 27 will be the perfect way to top off a day of learning and presentations. Held from 7:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m. CT at The Old Post Office, In Our Orbit will be an extraordinary evening filled with music, networking and fun.

Relativity Builds on Contracts Launch Momentum

Relativity Fest comes on the heels of another significant conference for the legal industry, ILTACON, which took place August 20-24. At the event, Relativity announced the launch of Relativity Contracts, Relativity’s integrated solution for contract analysis available in RelativityOne. Contracts allows users to glean actionable insights when analyzing agreements to meet changing regulatory requirements, realize business value and reduce legal risk. Relativity plans to continue to build on the momentum with additional product launch announcements at Relativity Fest.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at [email protected] or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

