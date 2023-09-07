Geotab Celebrates World EV Day: Paving the Path for Commercial Electrification through Data Intelligence

SYDNEY, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The transportation sector is one of the largest contributors to carbon emissions in Australia and one that is well placed to drive electrification in the short term. Over the past several years, Australia has witnessed a significant transformation in the commercial sector with a surge in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). According to The Electric Vehicle Council’s State of Electric Vehicles 2023 report, Australia has seen a 120% increase in the number of EV’s sold in 2023 compared to 2022. It is important to note that the majority of EV sales have been made up of only three models which represent over 58% of the EV market. This shift is not just a testament to technological advancements but also to the power of data intelligence. With access to quality data insights from commercial vehicles, organisations in Australia can make more informed decisions about how to successfully integrate EVs into their fleets, including a wide range of makes and models.

“EVs are playing a key role in reducing our carbon footprint, and they can also offer compelling operational cost savings and increased efficiency,” said Neil Cawse, CEO of Geotab. “There is a remarkable transition in EV adoption taking place, and the companies experiencing the greatest success are utilising data intelligence to inform, adjust and drive decisions that impact their business and the planet. It’s truly a double bottom line.”

“The growing adoption of EVs across Australia signifies a significant stride towards sustainable transportation.” said David Brown, Assistant VP, APAC, Geotab. “We are confident in our role as a driving force in supporting this demand and facilitating transformative changes within organisations in Australia. Geotab’s solutions such as Electric Vehicle Range Analysis , and Fleet Electrification Knowledge Center provide useful data insights for EV integration to empower businesses across Australia in their journey towards sustainable and data-driven operations.

How data is advancing electrification

Benefits to the bottom line

According to Geotab’s ‘ Greening the Fleet ‘ survey, 54% of fleet professionals are embracing EVs. They’re witnessing reduced fuel use and CO2 emissions, showcasing a future driven by informed choices. Interestingly, 69% of respondents reported that their fleet sustainability data helped reduce operating costs in the past year.

Data from a wide range of makes and models

Despite the rapid growth of the EV industry, Australian fleet managers face the challenge of a lack of standardised vehicle information. Through Geotab’s technology and reverse engineering process, the company offers comprehensive data insights for more than 300 EV makes and models which provides fleet managers in Australia with the information needed to make informed decisions for fleet electrification and sustainability goals, such as vehicle range, efficiency and state-of-charge.

Addressing Challenges

Geotab’s Electric Vehicle Range Analysis , based on more than 3 million EV trips, provides the industry with insights into the interplay of temperature, speed and vehicle range. This real-world analysis aims to increase confidence in EV technology and build awareness of EV optimisation strategies.

, based on more than 3 million EV trips, provides the industry with insights into the interplay of temperature, speed and vehicle range. This real-world analysis aims to increase confidence in EV technology and build awareness of EV optimisation strategies. Geotab’s Fleet Electrification Knowledge Center serves as a comprehensive industry resource, spotlighting the benefits, challenges, and success stories of EV adoption, implementation and optimisation for commercial fleets.

Fleets play a significant role in the shift to electric vehicles and clean transportation. Data intelligence is essential to informing sustainability plans, measuring progress and scaling decarbonisation. To learn more about Geotab’s sustainable fleet solutions, visit https://www.geotab.com/sustainability-journey/ .

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics — vehicle and asset tracking — solutions to over 47,000 customers in 150 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers (including Fortune 500 and public sector organisations) to transform their fleets and operations. We connect to over 3.6 million vehicles and process more than 55 billion data points a day so that customers can make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab’s open platform and Marketplace offer hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry-leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics — solving today’s challenges for tomorrow’s world. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com/au, follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/geotab-celebrates-world-ev-day-paving-the-path-for-commercial-electrification-through-data-intelligence-301920352.html

SOURCE Geotab