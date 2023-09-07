AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Geotab Celebrates World EV Day: Paving the Path for Commercial Electrification through Data Intelligence

PRNewswire September 8, 2023

SYDNEY, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The transportation sector is one of the largest contributors to carbon emissions in Australia and one that is well placed to drive electrification in the short term. Over the past several years, Australia has witnessed a significant transformation in the commercial sector with a surge in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). According to The Electric Vehicle Council’s State of Electric Vehicles 2023 report, Australia has seen a 120% increase in the number of EV’s sold in 2023 compared to 2022. It is important to note that the majority of EV sales have been made up of only three models which represent over 58% of the EV market. This shift is not just a testament to technological advancements but also to the power of data intelligence. With access to quality data insights from commercial vehicles, organisations in Australia can make more informed decisions about how to successfully integrate EVs into their fleets, including a wide range of makes and models.

“EVs are playing a key role in reducing our carbon footprint, and they can also offer compelling operational cost savings and increased efficiency,” said Neil Cawse, CEO of Geotab. “There is a remarkable transition in EV adoption taking place, and the companies experiencing the greatest success are utilising data intelligence to inform, adjust and drive decisions that impact their business and the planet. It’s truly a double bottom line.”

The growing adoption of EVs across Australia signifies a significant stride towards sustainable transportation.” said David Brown, Assistant VP, APAC, Geotab. “We are confident in our role as a driving force in supporting this demand and facilitating transformative changes within organisations in Australia. Geotab’s solutions such as Electric Vehicle Range Analysis, and Fleet Electrification Knowledge Center provide useful data insights for EV integration to empower businesses across Australia in their journey towards sustainable and data-driven operations.

How data is advancing electrification

Benefits to the bottom line

  • According to Geotab’s ‘Greening the Fleet‘ survey, 54% of fleet professionals are embracing EVs. They’re witnessing reduced fuel use and CO2 emissions, showcasing a future driven by informed choices. Interestingly, 69% of respondents reported that their fleet sustainability data helped reduce operating costs in the past year.

Data from a wide range of makes and models

  • Despite the rapid growth of the EV industry, Australian fleet managers face the challenge of a lack of standardised vehicle information. Through Geotab’s technology and reverse engineering process, the company offers comprehensive data insights for more than 300 EV makes and models which provides fleet managers in Australia with the information needed to make informed decisions for fleet electrification and sustainability goals, such as vehicle range, efficiency and state-of-charge.

Addressing Challenges

  • Geotab’s Electric Vehicle Range Analysis, based on more than 3 million EV trips, provides the industry with insights into the interplay of temperature, speed and vehicle range. This real-world analysis aims to increase confidence in EV technology and build awareness of EV optimisation strategies.
  • Geotab’s Fleet Electrification Knowledge Center serves as a comprehensive industry resource, spotlighting the benefits, challenges, and success stories of EV adoption, implementation and optimisation for commercial fleets.

Fleets play a significant role in the shift to electric vehicles and clean transportation. Data intelligence is essential to informing sustainability plans, measuring progress and scaling decarbonisation. To learn more about Geotab’s sustainable fleet solutions, visit https://www.geotab.com/sustainability-journey/.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics — vehicle and asset tracking — solutions to over 47,000 customers in 150 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers (including Fortune 500 and public sector organisations) to transform their fleets and operations. We connect to over 3.6 million vehicles and process more than 55 billion data points a day so that customers can make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab’s open platform and Marketplace offer hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry-leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics — solving today’s challenges for tomorrow’s world. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com/au, follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/geotab-celebrates-world-ev-day-paving-the-path-for-commercial-electrification-through-data-intelligence-301920352.html

SOURCE Geotab

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.