AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

Zoomlion Collaborates with Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry to Jointly Develop Lao Agricultural Machinery Standard System

PRNewswire September 7, 2023

CHANGSHA, China, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On September 5, a memorandum of understanding for standardization collaboration between Zoomlion and the Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry was signed in Vientiane, Laos, both parties will advance technological and agricultural collaboration, earnestly promoting exchanges and mutual learning in areas such as agricultural machinery standards, agricultural techniques and practices, agricultural services, and financial support.

It’s understood that Laos lacks standardized benchmarks for the agricultural machinery industry presently. The varied quality of agricultural machinery products entering the Laotian market, coupled with inconsistent support services, hinders the sustainable growth of Laos’s agricultural machinery sector.

As a global frontrunner in high-end equipment manufacturing, Zoomlion boasts profound R&D expertise and manufacturing prowess in areas like agricultural machinery. Their product range in agricultural machinery encompasses dryland, paddy fields, cash crops, and post-harvest treatment machinery. Zoomlion is the first Chinese institution honored with the qualification of a long-term supplier of agricultural machinery by the United Nations, delivering high-end equipment and systematic solutions required for tilling, planting, managing, harvesting, and drying in over 60 countries globally.

In the realm of standard setting, Zoomlion boasts rich experience. In China alone, the company has revised and set as many as 455 national and industry standards. In 2012, they took on the mantle of the Secretariat for the International Organization for Standardization’s Crane Technical Committee, and to date, have spearheaded and participated in the revision and establishment of 23 international standards.

Beyond matching needs and strengths, both entities have previously engaged extensively in agricultural collaboration, laying a robust foundation for this deepened partnership. It’s known that Zoomlion’s agricultural machinery entered the Laotian market in 2021. In 2022, they donated specific machines like seedling growers, transplanters, and tractors to Laos. This past February, Zoomlion inaugurated its agricultural machinery flagship store in Vientiane, progressively establishing a comprehensive service system encompassing sales, user training, parts supply, after-sales services, and financial leasing.

Zhan Chunxin, Chairman and CEO of Zoomlion, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the profound trust placed in them by the Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. He emphasized Zoomlion will work alongside Lao experts, they aim to collaboratively craft a standardized, scientific Laotian agricultural machinery system, jointly promoting mutual technical integration, standard recognition, and industrial benefits, to creat more value for the sustained growth of both countries’ agricultural machinery industries.

SOURCE Zoomlion

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.