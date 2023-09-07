ReThink HK 2023 puts sustainability at the forefront of Hong Kong’s development

#OnlyWayForward

HONG KONG, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Building on the success of the past three editions, ReThink Hong Kong will return from 14 – 15 September 2023 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre to spark a wave of sustainable transformation in business operations, accelerating net-zero strategies and ESG integration. Taking place in Hall 1 of HKCEC for the very first time, the expo offers an unrivaled showcase of solutions for the 6,000+ attendees, including business leaders, sustainability practitioners, researchers and change makers, who are looking to build collaborations and resource their strategies for a sustainable future.

Taking inspiration from the Opening Address of the 2022 event, the 2023 edition is themed “Only Way Forward”, ReThink HK aims to motivate industry professionals to embrace sustainability as the true driver for future success. “In a world confronted by environmental, social and economic challenges, the concept of sustainability emerges as the guiding light towards a thriving and resilient future. This year, we are delighted to present a more diverse showcase supported by seven newly curated conference theatres, stronger line-up of corporate support which will help to foster more cross-sector, private and public collaborations to realise the true potential of accelerating a sustainable transition for the benefit of our amazing city, businesses, future generations and the planet as a whole.” said Mr Chris Brown, Founder & CEO of ReThink HK.

Extended partnership with Business Environment Council

As the exclusive co-organiser, Business Environment Council (BEC) will once again partner with ReThink HK to present a new vision for a circular and net-zero economy through a series of content and innovation-led events. “As we embark on our third consecutive year of collaboration with ReThink HK, we remain steadfast in our commitment to drive positive change in both the business sector and the wider community. By joining forces, we have successfully amplified the impact of our net-zero initiatives, enabled businesses to embrace environmental and social responsibilities, and fostered a community-wide movement that empowers industries and uplifts society.” said Mr Simon Ng, Chief Executive Officer of BEC.

This year, BEC will gather members to showcase a range of products, services and solutions at the BEC Pavilion and foster meaningful exchanges between industry stakeholders. The 2-day BEC Circular Transition Theatre will also take place along with six other content-themed Theatres at the expo, converging more than 60 business leaders and expert sustainability practitioners to discuss the challenges and opportunities of aiming for “Zero Waste in Value Chains and Retail”.

Strong Exhibitor Line-up and Extensive Industry Support

From institutions to start-ups, industry associations, focus groups and NGOs there is a huge amount of advice and guidance, products, services and solutions to discover at this year’s showcase expo. Over 200 exhibitors will present cutting-edge solutions including never seen before electric vehicles, energy saving solutions, waste and recycling initiatives plus some of the very latest social impact projects doing amazing things in our communities. Across the event you’ll find dedicated displays bought to you in collaboration with leading organisations; such as the European Pavilion, Canadian Pavilion, BEC Pavilion, HKSTP Innovation Pavilion, Start-up Pavilion, NGO Pavilion and the FSES (Fullness Social Enterprises Society) Pavilion.

Rethink HK is proud to have secured extensive support from corporate partners and sponsors with shared ambition – an ambition for a cleaner, greener and more sustainable city, for all. This year’s leading Headline Theatre sponsors are DBS, Henderson Land Group, Hong Kong Science & Technology Park, HSBC, MTR Corporation, and Schneider Electric, as well as United Overseas Bank as registration area sponsor – welcoming all who attend.

Unparalleled Access to Expert Perspectives

Comprised of seven theatres and a series of deep-dive workshops, ReThink HK Conference will bring together over 500 worldclass speakers to shape the sustainability discourse across more than 150 sessions. The theatres are structured by topic, industry and job function, including the Net Zero & Nature Positive Theatre (Keynote), BEC Circular Transition Theatre, Innovation & Technology Theatre, People & Purpose Theatre, Sustainable Buildings & Facilities Theatre, Sustainable Finance & Supply Chains Theatre, and the Change Makers Stage. To encourage open dialogue and knowledge sharing, a brand-new Roundtable Workshop has been introduced, featuring sustainability practice in areas like Workplaces, Food & Hospitality, Textiles & Apparel, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Plastics & Packaging.

The conference will kick off with the opening programme “Hong Kong’s Net-Zero Pathway: Coming Together for Our Decisive Decade”, and a Keynote address by Mr Tse Chin-wan, BBS, JP, Secretary for Environment and Ecology. Other featured speakers include Mr Joseph H. L. Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury; Mr Nigel Topping, UN High Level Climate Champion COP26, UN HLCC; Mr Ma Jun, Founding Director, Institute of Public & Environmental Affairs (IPE), amongst many others. Business leaders, sustainability practitioners, researchers and change makers will delve deep into the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities of sustainability to empower attendees with the knowledge, tools, and connections needed to drive change within their organisations and industries.

Carbon Offsetting in Action

ReThink HK believes it is important to create a positive impact not just for event attendees, but also for the environment. To fulfil this commitment, all delegate fees from ReThink HK 2023 will contribute to the ReThink Foundation and support amazing projects selected by its advisory board. As part of a new strategic partnership ReThink HK is now collaborating with Kadoorie Farm to advance the carbon offsetting “Wood Recycling Programme”. The project strives to recycle wood debris generated from routine tree works through investing in a biochar machine, which converts bulky, rotten or diseased wood into valuable biochar, a soil amendment that benefits the soil and plant growth.

For more details, please visit: https://www.kfbg.org/en/caring-for-our-hillside/working-the-ground/wood-recycling-programme.

About ReThink HK

ReThink HK is a unique annual event that helps organisations align sustainable business practices at every stage of their value chain, showcases innovation and solutions accelerating sustainable transformation. ReThink unites the ecosystem so all stakeholders and communities can contribute to and look forward to a climate-smart and equitable city, for everyone. All delegate fees contribute to funding local impact projects with Hong Kong charities.

About ReThink Foundation

The objective of the ReThink Foundation is to follow on from the great work being done at ReThink HK and bring communities together to collaborate and share resources for greater impact on social and environmental projects. All proceeds generated from delegate pass sales for ReThink HK will fund impact projects and provide a capacity building an engagement programme for organisations via ReThink Foundation.

