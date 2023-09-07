OKX to Host McLaren F1 Team-Themed Fanzone at CHIJMES in Singapore

Free tickets to the ‘OKX Race Club’ are available here

McLaren F1 Driver Lando Norris will join fans on the official opening day of the OKX Race Club at 19:20 (GMT+8) on September 14 and McLaren CEO Zak Brown will also make a fan appearance on September 15

SINGAPORE, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — OKX , a leading Web3 technology company and Primary Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, today announced that it will host the OKX Race Club, a McLaren-themed fanzone for the Singapore Grand Prix from September 14-17, 2023. The event will take place at CHIJMES, Singapore and will offer visitors of all ages a way to engage with racing and Web3 in unique and entertaining ways throughout the race weekend.

The OKX Race Club will officially open at 14:00 (GMT+8) on September 14 at ‘The Lawn,’ an open area within CHIJMES, with McLaren F1 Driver Lando Norris joining fans on opening day at 19:20 (GMT+8). The following day, McLaren CEO Zak Brown will also make an appearance for fans, scheduled for 13:00 (GMT+8).

OKX Race Club will feature an array of activities and displays, including four racing simulators, a photo podium, a McLaren showcar, exclusive McLaren merchandise and exhibits of racing helmets. It follows the success of the inaugural OKX McLaren fanzone in Manchester for the British Grand Prix.

At the Welcome Desk in front of the McLaren showcar, representatives from the OKX Web3 Team will offer motorsport fans OKX-branded swag items, such as caps and t-shirts, if they create an OKX Wallet and mint an NFT on the OKX NFT Marketplace.

OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique said: “OKX Race Club will take over CHIJMES just outside the track and will offer everyone – whether they’re in town for the race or the TOKEN2049 crypto conference – a way to experience the fast-paced worlds of Formula 1 and Web3 together. We look forward to seeing everyone at CHIJMES for what promises to be an unforgettable weekend.”

Those interested in attending the OKX Race Club in Singapore can register here , free of charge.

In May of last year, OKX and McLaren Racing announced a multi-year partnership that made OKX a Primary Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team and McLaren Shadow esports team. OKX branding is featured on the McLaren cars, the helmets of McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, as well as the McLaren F1 and McLaren Shadow team kits.

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

OKX is a leading Web3 ecosystem.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

OKX Web3 Wallet is the platform’s latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal in any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/okx-to-host-mclaren-f1-team-themed-fanzone-at-chijmes-in-singapore-301920435.html

SOURCE OKX