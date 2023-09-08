AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

Building a Bridge of Civilization with Mengzi Crossing-the-Bridge Rice Noodles

PRNewswire September 8, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On the evening of September 7th, “The Orchid Awards Night Linking Different Cultures – Mengzi Style” was held in Beijing. The event was organized by China International Communications Group, with the support of the Orchid Awards Secretariat, China Center for International Communication Development, the People’s Government of Mengzi City, and the Information Office of the People’s Government of Mengzi City.

The Orchid Awards aspire to build bridges of civilization, friendship, and peace between China and countries worldwide. Mengzi Crossing-the-Bridge Rice Noodles takes its name from a bridge, symbolizing the embodiment of Chinese agricultural civilization and rice-growing culture. It holds a prominent place in Chinese cuisine and is a quintessential delicacy of Yunnan. In 2014, the production technique of Mengzi Crossing-the-Bridge Rice Noodles was included in China’s national intangible cultural heritage list. Yunnan Province, particularly Mengzi City in Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, is a crucial hub on the Belt and Road and a prominent gateway for Yunnan’s engagement with South Asia and Southeast Asia. Here, diverse ethnic cultures, borderland culture, and Confucian traditions coexist harmoniously.

To further advance the exchange and mutual learning of world civilizations, the Orchid Awards Secretariat, China Center for International Communication Development, and the People’s Government of Mengzi City have jointly created the cultural brand “Linking Different Cultures – Mengzi Style”. By employing the concept of a “bridge” as a medium, this initiative aims to build a bridge of exchange and mutual learning between Chinese and foreign cultures.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/building-a-bridge-of-civilization-with-mengzi-crossing-the-bridge-rice-noodles-301921578.html

SOURCE China Center for International Communication Development,CICG

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

