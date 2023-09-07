AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Xiamen Airlines to Launch New Routes from Beijing and Xiamen to Doha

PRNewswire September 7, 2023

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Xiamen Airlines recently announced that it will launch regular flights between Beijing Daxing and Doha on October 20th and XiamenDoha on October 31st. The opening of two direct flights to the Middle East coincides with the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Qatar. This marks an important initiative by Xiamen Airlines in implementing the “Belt and Road” initiative, further closing the distance between China and Qatar. It establishes an “Air Silk Road”, facilitating economic and trade exchanges, cultural interactions, business and tourism between the two regions.

According to the latest plan, the BeijingDoha route will operate daily, depart from Beijing at 1830 and arrive in Doha at 2245 local time, in return leave Doha at 0200 local time and arrive in Beijing at 1520, while the XiamenDoha route will operate two flights per week, depart from Xiamen at 0005 and arrive in Doha at 0500 local time, in return leave Doha at 1930 local time and back to Xiamen at 0755 the next day. Both routes will be operated by Boeing 787 Dreamliner, offering passengers more spacious and comfortable seats. The First-class and Business-class seats can recline to a fully flat position of 180 degrees, providing passengers with an enhanced sleeping experience during long-haul flights.

Doha’s Hamad International Airport was named one of the top ten airports globally in 2023. It boasts the most architecturally significant terminal building in the world and is also one of the most luxurious airports, providing world-class transfer facilities and a seamless transfer experience. With the launch of the new routes, Xiamen Airlines will also engage in comprehensive cooperation with Qatar Airways. Both airlines will not only have codeshare cooperation on Beijing Daxing-Doha and XiamenDoha, but also extend their cooperation to full network interline, through check-in and lounge access. Leveraging the resources of Qatar Airways, Xiamen Airlines can extend its network to over 160 global destinations, including Dammam, Lagos, Algiers, etc. This offers passengers a wide range of transfer product choices and seamless travel experience. It’s worth noting that both Xiamen Airlines and Qatar Airways were honored with the APEX World Class Award, earning a place among the “Top Eight Airlines in the World.” In the future, the partnership of these two Five-Star airlines will bring more wonderful flying experience to the customers worldwide.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/xiamen-airlines-to-launch-new-routes-from-beijing-and-xiamen-to-doha-301920791.html

SOURCE Xiamen Airlines

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

