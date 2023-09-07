AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
World Health Summit 2023 with 20 ministers from all over the world in Berlin from October 15-17

PRNewswire September 7, 2023

Press accreditation open for the world’s leading global health conference

BERLIN, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The World Health Summit 2023 from October 15-17 in Berlin will bring together the most prominent names in global health from all sectors in all regions of the world. Speakers will include government ministers from over 10 countries, renowned scientists, and high-level representatives from the private sector as well as civil society. Issues topping the agenda are the impact of climate change on health, pandemic preparedness, the global health priorities of the G7/G20 nations, digital technologies for global health, the 75th anniversary of WHO, and more equitable health systems. Under the theme “A Defining Year for Global Health Action”, over 300 speakers and several thousand participants will discuss new strategies for global health and set the course for a healthier, more equitable future.

Media representatives can apply now for on-site accreditation at www.worldhealthsummit.org/media/accreditation.html

The entire program with over 60 sessions will also be available live online for free for people around the world who may not be able to attend in person at www.worldhealthsummit.org.

The World Health Summit is the world’s leading international strategic forum for global health and is in 2023 again held under the patronage of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Press information:
www.worldhealthsummit.org/media.html

Information on WHS 2023:  
www.worldhealthsummit.org/summit.html 

Press contact:
Alida Tiekötter
communications@worldhealthsummit.org
+49(0)30450572102

SOURCE World Health Summit

