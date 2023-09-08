Secure your files for free with NordLocker

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 8, 2023

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With cybercrime on the rise and experts predicting more sophisticated attacks in the future, cybersecurity experts are staying caught up. They have introduced advanced tools that outmatch cybercriminals, instilling confidence in our ability to safeguard against evolving threats and protect our digital landscape.

In response to an increasingly dangerous cyber environment, the experts at encryption company NordLocker aim to develop a secure product that is also simple and accessible to everyone by offering free access for secure and private file storing.

Australia among Top 10 most attacked countries by ransomware

According to research by NordLocker, Australia was the 9th most attacked country worldwide in terms of ransomware incidents last year. The research highlights that cybercriminals publicly announced approximately 36 attacks targeting Australian businesses, impacting nearly 16,000 employees across 25 different sectors.

“The victims of these attacks span a wide range of professions, including teachers, construction workers, business consultants, sports coaches, and artists. This demonstrates the widespread impact and indiscriminate nature of ransomware attacks on diverse industries within Australia, and everyone is a target. That is why we offer our product to individuals for free,” says Aivaras Vencevicius, head of product for NordLocker.

How to protect your private data

It is crucial to dispel the misconception that cybercriminals exclusively target wealthy organizations or individuals. The reality is that they exploit vulnerabilities wherever they find them, posing a threat to anyone who neglects proper cybersecurity measures.

Protecting our privacy and valuable assets was once seen as a complex task limited to IT experts. However, things have changed. Today, people from all backgrounds can easily defend themselves against cyberattacks. NordLocker is committed to demonstrating this simplicity by offering free access to its user-friendly solution. Users can experience firsthand how effortlessly they can protect their digital presence.

Try NordLocker for free. Three GB of cloud storage, unlimited end-to-end encryption, email support, and ease of use are guaranteed.

ABOUT NORDLOCKER

NordLocker is an end-to-end file encryption tool with a private cloud. NordLocker offers a fast and intuitive interface and protects files from hacking, surveillance, and data collection.

