AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Zone & Co Unveils the Zone Knowledge Center to Enhance Customer Experience

PRNewswire September 8, 2023

BOSTON, AMSTERDAM, and SYDNEY, Sept. 7, 2023  /PRNewswire/ — Zone & Co, a leading provider of cloud-native finance, accounting, and payroll operations platform, introduced the Zone Knowledge Center, an innovative resource designed to elevate customer autonomy and interaction with their suite of Zone Apps.

www.zoneandco.com

The newly launched Zone Knowledge Center is a reflection of Zone & Co’s dedication to providing comprehensive support across all user levels. Essential product information, user guides, frequently asked questions, and insights into advanced features are now more accessible to our customers in a new on-demand framework.  This design is focused on delivering greater empowerment to our customers with knowledge and expertise to make the most out of our solutions fostering a seamless and enriching user experience.

In conjunction with the Zone Knowledge Center, Zone & Co has introduced ZoneUniversity, a platform to provide users with supplementary guidance. Currently, ZoneUniversity delivers in-depth guidance for ZoneApprovals self-implementation and the ERP Coach Series, tailored to CFOs. The company plans to expand these offerings to encompass training for all Zone Apps.

“The development of the Knowledge Center is an important component in our customer experience strategy. This underscores our commitment to customer empowerment by providing them with a central self-service platform to access all the resources they need for success. Zone plans to continue investing and innovating new ways to set new standards in the customer experience,” commented Thomas Kim, CEO at Zone & Co.

Owen Karlsson, Chief Knowledge Officer at Zone & Co, emphasized the transformative power of the Knowledge Center approach, highlighting its potential to enhance user proficiency with Zone Apps and ERP software through science-backed learning pathways. “We are thrilled to introduce our Knowledge Center and Learning Portal, two dynamic platforms designed to harness cutting-edge technology and provide our users with tailored learning experiences, enabling them to optimize their utilization of Zone Apps and ERP software.”

To explore the Zone Knowledge Center and access its wealth of resources, please visit help.zoneandco.com.  ZoneUniversity is accessible at zoneandcocustomers.learnupon.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Rozanne Bonavito [email protected]

About Zone & Co

Zone & Co is a leading provider of cloud-native software solutions built on the # 1 cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform on the market. Developed by and for finance and accounting professionals, its portfolio of apps — Zone Apps — simplifies and automates critical financial data and workflows across business entities. Delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS), it includes solutions for complex billing and revenue recognition, advanced reporting, AP automation, payments, reconciliations, and approvals that help over 1,500+ customers worldwide work smarter, faster, and more securely while maximizing platform value. For more information, please visit www.zoneandco.com or follow us on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/zoneandco.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2067133/Zone_co_on_light_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/zone–co-unveils-the-zone-knowledge-center-to-enhance-customer-experience-301921495.html

SOURCE Zone & Company Software

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.