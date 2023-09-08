AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

ALIEN International Food Trading: Transforming Taiwan’s Food Supply Chain with a Cutting-Edge Single Supplier Model!

PRNewswire September 8, 2023

TAIPEI, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Taiwan’s food industry is renowned for its culinary delights and commitment to quality. However, sourcing the right products for global markets has often posed challenges for businesses. Enter ALIEN International Food Trading, a pioneering force in revolutionizing Taiwan’s food supply chain with their innovative single supplier model.

With a history of exporting food products and a reputation for excellence, Taiwan’s culinary expertise is cherished by diverse Asian countries. In the past, exporting these delicacies involved intricate processes and complexities for businesses. But ALIEN is changing the game by integrating Taiwan’s entire food supply chain, making exporting as easy as collaborating with a single supplier.

ALIEN offers its partners control over the supply chains of thousands of Taiwanese food products, opening doors to exclusive global agent partnerships. This provides businesses with unique product offerings, offering flexibility and enhancing profit margins. With years of experience in the food export industry and a keen understanding of various markets, ALIEN expertly guides customers and recommends customized solutions.

Step into a world of culinary excellence with ALIEN International Food Trading and unlock unparalleled opportunities in the food industry.

Contact us now to keep up with the times！ 
[email protected]

Headquarters
Alien International Food Trading CO. LTD. – Taiwan
7F., No. 151, Zhouzi St., Neihu Dist., Taipei City 114064 , Taiwan (R.O.C.)

Website
https://www.alienlavie.com/

About ALIEN International Food Trading:

ALIEN International Food Trading is a trailblazing company dedicated to promoting Taiwanese food globally. With a focus on excellence, they strive to simplify the food export process and empower businesses with the finest Taiwanese products.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/alien-international-food-trading-transforming-taiwans-food-supply-chain-with-a-cutting-edge-single-supplier-model-301913489.html

SOURCE Alien International Food Trading CO. LTD.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.