BLUETTI Power Week: Unbeatable Power Stations for Every Situation

SYDNEY, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI, a leading power station provider, starts its Power Week Campaign on September 5th, offering affordable power solutions to enhance the power experience indoors and out.

Reducing Electricity Bills

To ease the increasing energy burden, BLUETTI offers the AC300&B300 battery system. The system provides 3,000W power, enough to run anything from refrigerators to microwaves and ACs. With a flexible capacity of up to 12,288Wh, households could build their own battery system to maximize free solar energy. The AC300 supports 2,400W solar charging. It stores excess solar energy during the day and discharges it during peak hours or at night, significantly cutting energy costs.

The all-in-one EP500 is another power solution to optimize energy usage. It features a 5,120Wh LiFePO4 battery pack and a 2,000W inverter. Despite its heavy weight, it rolls around easily to power anything plugged in, thanks to its four sleek wheels on the bottom. During the day, through rapid 1,800W dual AC+PV charging, it can be swiftly replenished with free solar energy and low-cost grid power. At night, it uses stored power to run the whole house.

Empowering Off-Grid Lifestyle

The BLUETTI AC200P and AC180 are compact and robust generators for off-grid living. Weighing between 16.4kg and 27.5kg, they fit easily into the trunk of a car. They provide 2,200W and 1,800W power, respectively, to run the most common appliances. Their solar charging capability, 900W for AC200P, and 500W for AC180, allows them to harness clean and limitless solar energy on the road.

Fueling Outdoor Adventures

For light travel and weekend camping, the AC60 is the ideal companion for staying powered anywhere. This 9.1kg generator provides 600W power to charge all the outdoor essentials. It’s IP65-rated to resist water and dust, unlocking more outdoor possibilities. When connected with two B80 batteries, it can expand its 403Wh capacity to a maximum of 2,015Wh for more power on the go.

Seizing Limited-Time Offers

During the campaign, customers can save up to 20% on various products. Additionally, purchases above specific values come with corresponding gifts. Furthermore, customers will receive triple BLUETTI Bucks, redeemable for coupons and gifts.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Its commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bluetti-power-week-unbeatable-power-stations-for-every-situation-301921668.html

SOURCE BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD