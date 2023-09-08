AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

SIFI TO PRESENT NEW SCIENTIFIC DATA DURING THE 41ST CONGRESS OF THE EUROPEAN SOCIETY OF CATARACT AND REFRACTIVE SURGEONS

PRNewswire September 8, 2023

CATANIA, Italy, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SIFI, a leading international ophthalmic company, is pleased to announce the presentation of new scientific data on its products during the upcoming Congress of The European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) which will take place from September 8-12 in Vienna.

“SIFI is committed to supporting continuous scientific exchange to help ophthalmologists get the most out of our innovative products like WELL FUSION, EVOLUX and XANTERDES,” said Maria Cristina Curatolo, SIFI’s Executive Director of Innovation and Medical Science. “This ongoing dialogue is key to make sure we meet the evolving needs of our customers and help them deliver positive outcomes for patients.”

A total of four podium presentation and ten e-Posters will feature clinical outcomes on SIFI’s advanced solutions for cataract refractive surgery and ocular surface disease. The schedule of scientific presentations is as follows:

Sunday September 10th

  • “Evaluation Of Patient’ Satisfaction And Quality Of Vision After Bilateral Implantation Of Extended Depth Of Focus Intraocular Lens (Edof IOL) Compared To Trifocal IOL: A Randomized Clinical Trial” (Pagnacco C. et al.) 

Monday September 11th

  • “Toric Aberrometric Extended Depth Of Focus Intraocular Lens: Visual Outcomes, Rotational Stability, Patients’ Satisfaction, And Spectacle Independence” (Bonacci E. et al.)
  • “Ocular Surface Disease Management In Cataract Surgery” (Gaudenzi D. et al.) 

Tuesday September 12th

  • “A Multicenter, Non-Controlled And Open-Label Trial Following Subjects Implanted Bilaterally With The Toric Extended-Depth-Of- Focus Mini Well Toric Intraocular Lens For 6 Months After The Second Eye Implant” (Castillo A. et al.)  

On Sunday September 10th SIFI will hold a Satellite Symposium “The Unstoppable Rise of Advanced Technology IOLs: Harnessing Visionary Power” featuring clinical updates from a distinguished panel of international key opinion leaders on the extended monofocal EVOLUX and the presbyopia correcting WELL FUSION® system.

Additional details and the full schedule of e-Posters are available on our website at the following link.

ABOUT SIFI: SIFI is a leading international ophthalmic company, headquartered in Italy, focusing on eye care since 1935. SIFI develops, manufactures, and markets innovative therapeutic solutions for patients with ophthalmic conditions. SIFI is fully committed through its R&D to improving the quality of life of patients, exporting treatments to more than 40 countries worldwide with a direct presence in Italy, Spain, France, Romania, Mexico, and Turkey.

Media Contact:
+39 3336999669
[email protected]

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/sifi-to-present-new-scientific-data-during-the-41st-congress-of-the-european-society-of-cataract-and-refractive-surgeons-301921135.html

SOURCE SIFI S.p.A.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.