Anglepoint Named a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Software Asset Management Managed Services

Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Anglepoint, the global leader in Software Asset Management (SAM) services for the Forbes Global 2000, has been positioned by Gartner® as a Leader in the 2023 Magic Quadrant™ for Software Asset Management Managed Services for the fourth consecutive year.

The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed each company’s overall “Completeness of Vision,” and “Ability to Execute.” “Anglepoint is honored to be recognized for a fourth time as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for SAM Managed Services” says Anglepoint CEO, Brian Papay. “Thank you to our amazing clients for their continued trust and to our team for their relentless pursuit of excellence.”

Anglepoint’s President and Chairman, Ron Brill, emphasizes, “Our clients include some of the largest and most complex organizations in the world, and they entrust Anglepoint each day to deliver measurable impact to their bottom line. What makes Anglepoint different? Unparalleled thought leadership and unwavering execution, all delivered by the best SAM professionals on the planet.”

Magic Quadrant™ reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct.

Over the past four years, Anglepoint has solidified its position as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant™. During this time, the company has significantly expanded its global presence, establishing operations in twelve countries and spanning across 27 US states. Additionally, Anglepoint’s team of experts now benefits from the innovative addition of a pioneering Product Office. This dedicated unit is revolutionizing the company’s approach to service development and delivery, focusing on expanding service offerings and developing automation solutions that continually enhance consultants’ ability to cater to their clients’ needs. “To be a Leader in this industry means we are constantly expanding our product vision and enhancing our ability to execute that vision—this is exactly what the Product Office is intended to accomplish, and we believe our consistent position in the Magic Quadrant™ is direct validation of the success of this strategy,” notes Kris Johnson, Chief Product Officer at Anglepoint.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant™ report here.

DISCLAIMERS

GARTNER® is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally. Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

ABOUT ANGLEPOINT

Anglepoint is the leading, global provider of IT Asset Management and cloud-managed services, driving cost optimization, risk mitigation, and operational excellence within the software, hardware & cloud licensing estates of the world’s most complex organizations. We deliver end-to-end managed services, including program strategy development, technology selection, and implementation, to the Forbes Global 2000.

CONTACTS

For media inquiries, please contact: Alison Frederick, Analyst Relations at [email protected].

Connect with Anglepoint on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and at Anglepoint.com.

SOURCE Anglepoint