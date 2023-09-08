AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nobel Trust Family Joins BIOHK2023 – Unveiling Key Announcement

PRNewswire September 8, 2023

HONG KONG, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BIOHK2023 garnered widespread acclaim featuring an exceptional lineup of speakers, including a Nobel Laureate, world-renowned scientists who have won distinguished awards, and accomplished biotech C-level venture capitalists taking the stage on 13th to 16th September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. This year, we have over 2000 professionals visiting from China who are looking to go global and find opportunities in Hong Kong through our one2one partnering platform. BIOHK2023 brings you the pinnacle of scientific excellence, providing a unique platform to foster collaboration amongst industry professionals, investors, academia, policymakers, and forward-thinking entrepreneurs.

Learn the latest market trends through the forum sessions at BIOHK2023, which will provide you a holistic understanding of the biotech industry. This year, key insights will be revealed in topics such as ageing, cancer, infectious diseases, and Chinese medicine, while also exploring topics including bioethics, policymaking, and the latest developments in the Greater Bay Area. BIOHK2023, supported by companies such as GSK, AstraZeneca, and Moderna provides an excellent platform for networking and investing opportunities through a One2One partnering programme and pitching competitions, propelling innovative ideas to new heights.

The Nobel Trust Family will reveal an important announcement during the opening ceremony on the morning of September 13, 2023. Join us at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Hall 3DE, September 13-16 to learn about the latest trends in biotechnology.

With a warm welcome we are excited to announce PR Newswire as the Office News Distribution Partner for BIOHK2023!

Learn more and register here: https://2023.bio-hk.com/

Contact Name: Chris Pang
Phone: +852-3902-2945

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/nobel-trust-family-joins-biohk2023—unveiling-key-announcement-301921752.html

SOURCE Hong Kong Biotechnology Organization (HKBIO)

