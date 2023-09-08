AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

R. Praggnanandhaa, Now Nida Anjum Chelat: Young Indians Continue Stellar Show in Global Sports

PRNewswire September 9, 2023

NEW DELHI, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Following R. Praggnanandhaa, Nida Anjum Chelat has become another prominent young representative of India’s growing presence in global sports. Nida Anjum, the young rider has catapulted India into the world of long-distance horse racing with her recent triumph. Much like the remarkable advancements in science, such as lunar and solar exploration, R. Praggnanandhaa and Nida Anjum are emerging as youthful ambassadors of India’s rising achievements in sports. PUSH 360 manages this pride of India engagements and communications for her.

First Indian young lady rider Nida Anjum Chelat with her companion horse Epsilonn Salou after completing theFEI Equestrian World Endurance Championship for Young riders and Juniors, Castelsagrat, France

21-year-old Nida Anjum, the only Indian woman to hold a 3-star rider status, made history by becoming the first Indian to complete the FEI’s 120 km Endurance Championship for Young Riders. A feat that is almost parallel to 18-year-old R. Praggnanandhaa’s remarkable performance in the world of chess.

Nida Anjum and her exceptional horse “Epsilonn Salou” showcased their unparalleled prowess as they competed against 70 competitors from 25 countries in the championship race, which featured four demanding stages with varying distances and rigorous terrain. Following each stage, veterinarians evaluated the horses’ health and a total of 33 horses were eliminated. Nida and her horse completed all four stages and finished the race in just 7.29 hours.

 “I am now embarking on further training for upcoming championships and will continue to strive for more achievements for my country. Next, I am aiming for the FEI Endurance World Championship for Seniors, and ‘Mongol Derby’ is my long-term goal” – Nida said. 

Nida’s passion for horses began during her childhood in Dubai, where she resides with her parents. She earned her place in the World Championships by enduring a series of gruelling events, including success at the Abu Dhabi Endurance Championship while studying in the 12th grade. She was trained by Takhat Singh Rao, under the guidance of renowned endurance rider Ali Al Muhairi.

Nida holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work from the University of Birmingham, UK and an IB Diploma from Raffles World Academy, Dubai. She is the daughter of Dr. Anvar Ameen Chelat, Managing Director of the Regency Group, and Minnath Anvar Ameen. Her sister is Dr. Fida Anjum Chelat.

About PUSH 360:

Push 360 is a branding and communication solutions company in India having 30 years of experience in the field

Media Contact:

Sethu Raj Kadaikal
Head  PR
P: +91-9746486617
E: [email protected]  

 

SOURCE Push 360 LLP

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.