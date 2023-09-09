FHM 2023: PIONEERING SUSTAINABILITY AND LEADING THE INDUSTRY TOWARDS A GREENER FUTURE

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The stage is set for an extraordinary convergence of industry leaders, innovators, and game-changers at the 17th Edition of Food & Hotel Malaysia (FHM), Malaysia’s premier biennial trade-only food and hospitality exhibition. Happening very soon from 19 to 22 September at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), this four-day event is poised to be a catalyst for transformative change within the food and hospitality industry.

As the ultimate gathering of industry professionals and enthusiasts, FHM 2023 is projected to attract an impressive congregation of 1,500 participating exhibitors & top brands and 25,000 attendees. To date, FHM 2023 has attracted trade visitors from over 45 countries and regions across the world. From Australia to the United States, industry professionals from diverse backgrounds will converge to experience the future of the food and hospitality industry under one roof. FHM is not just about showcasing cutting-edge products and services; it’s about fostering meaningful connections among businesses, facilitating collaborations, and driving innovation within the industry. Evidently, this event will welcome essential buyer groups from industry giants including Accor Group, AEON, Amari Hotels and Resorts, Berjaya Corporation, The Brew House, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Genting Group, Hard Rock Hotel, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Jaya Grocer, Kenny Hills Bakers, Marriott International, One World Hotel, Starbucks and many more, creating an unparalleled platform for networking and collaboration.

Among the anticipated aspects of FHM 2023 is its’ 15 international pavilions represented by Australia, Belgium, China, Greece, Hong Kong S.A.R China, India, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America and other nations. These pavilions are poised to exhibit their latest offerings, creating a diverse and dynamic showcase of global culinary trends and innovations.

While embracing the ever-evolving landscape of the food and hospitality industry, FHM 2023 is at the forefront of advocating for a greener future. Recognising the pressing need for environmental responsibility, the event is strategically designed to steer the industry towards a more sustainable tomorrow. The exhibition is set to showcase innovative solutions, products, and practices that redefine the standards for eco-conscious business operations within the food and hospitality industry. From farm-to-fork, FHM 2023 demonstrates an unwavering commitment to forging a greener path, solidifying its position as a platform that not only showcases excellence but also drives positive change.

FHM 2023’s latest initiative, the Future Hub, reflects the event’s commitment to leading industry transformation. This innovative hub combines technology, innovation, future trends, and sustainability within the food and hospitality landscape. The Future Hub serves as a collaborative space where hospitality industry players, start-ups, and industry giants come together to share insights and foster innovation. Through the showcase of cutting-edge technology, solutions, and ideas, the Future Hub aims to promote sustainability and contribute to a greener future for the industry.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the forthcoming event, Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager of Informa Markets Malaysia, said, “FHM 2023 is set to transcend expectations by providing a platform that champions sustainability and innovation, two cornerstones of the industry’s future. We are excited to witness the transformative impact this event will have on the global food and hospitality landscape.”

Beyond its core exhibition, FHM 2023 presents a dynamic range of experiences designed to engage and inspire. FHM 2023 is honoured and humbled for the unwavering support of key industry associations and is truly excited to initiate partnerships with some of them for the very first time. These esteemed collaborations include the Business Breakfast Malaysia, presented by FHM and Saladplate in collaboration with GlobalData PLC; HOTELEX Malaysia, organised by Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets; Housekeeping Malaysia 2023, hosted by the Malaysian Association of Housekeepers (MAHIR); and the Industry Conference: Central Kitchens – The Future Is Now! by the Foodservice Consultants Society International (FCSI). Additionally, FHM is thrilled to facilitate future-forward talks at the Future Hub, featuring Le Cordon Bleu Malaysia, Impact Circle and many more.

Furthermore, FHM 2023 takes great pride in its enduring and robust connections with longstanding association partners and their efforts to curate programmes such as Culinaire Malaysia 2023, jointly organised by Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH), Professional Culinaire Association (PCA) and the Malaysian Food and Beverage Executives Association (MFBEA); Pastry Innovation Lab organised by Professional Culinaire Association (PCA), CRAFTED @ FHM 2023 by The Craftsmen Sdn Bhd; and Trend Talks conducted by Entwine Consultancy Sdn Bhd and Sommelier Association of Malaysia (SOMLAY).

“We are thrilled to be co-locating with Food & Hotel Malaysia 2023, an event that not only celebrates culinary excellence but also places sustainability at the heart of our industry. Culinaire Malaysia 2023 is honoured to collaborate with FHM in championing innovative gastronomy while emphasising the importance of responsible practices. This synergy reflects our shared commitment to shaping a greener and more sustainable future for the culinary landscape,” said Ivan Teo, Organising Chairperson of Culinaire Malaysia 2023.

Be a part of the most dynamic and impactful event in the food and hospitality industry. Pre-register now as a trade visitor for FHM 2023 at www.foodandhotel.com. Early registration ensures free admission, while walk-in registrants will be subject to a RM50.00 admission fee.

Stay connected with the latest developments in the world of food and hospitality by visiting the official website of Food & Hotel Malaysia at www.foodandhotel.com. For real-time updates and engaging content, make sure to follow Food & Hotel Malaysia on your preferred social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter. To connect directly with the FHM Team or for any inquiries, please reach out via email at [email protected]. Join us in shaping the future of the industry and be part of the FHM community today!

About Food & Hotel Malaysia

Food & Hotel Malaysia (FHM) is a highly anticipated premier biennial trade-only food and hospitality exhibition that serves as a prominent platform for players in the food and hospitality industry to explore new business opportunities. With its impressive range of thousands of product displays, conference programmes, cooking demonstrations and other exciting activities, FHM has cemented itself as a strong marketplace for exhibitors and visitors alike. Organised by Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa PLC, the largest B2B event organiser in the world, FHM is an event not to be missed for anyone looking to stay on top of industry trends and make valuable connections. For more information on FHM, please visit www.foodandhotel.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/fhm-2023-pioneering-sustainability-and-leading-the-industry-towards-a-greener-future-301922570.html

SOURCE Food & Hotel Malaysia by Informa Markets