AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

SecuX Shield BIO Revolutionizes Crypto Security: Introducing the Ultra-Slim Biometric Cold Wallet at TOKEN 2049

PRNewswire September 11, 2023

SINGAPORE, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Renowned for its innovative streak in blockchain security since 2018, SecuX is poised to reveal its latest creation, the Shield BIO card-type hardware  wallet, at TOKEN 2049 – one of the crypto industry’s marquee events scheduled for 13-14 September 2023 in Singapore. The Shield BIO is emblematic of next-gen crypto security, masterfully combining biometric fingerprint authentication with the handy format of a credit card.

At the heart of this avant-garde wallet is the military-grade Secure Element chip, synonymous with the robust security features of all SecuX hardware wallets, ensuring unparalleled protection for digital treasures. The incorporation of biometric technology enhances this security, ensuring only authenticated users can access their assets.

“Our trajectory in the industry underscores our commitment to pioneering unmatched blockchain security solutions. The Shield BIO Card Wallet is a testament to our unwavering dedication to supreme security, top-notch functionality, and sleek design,” commented Peter Chen, CEO at SecuX.

The breadth of SecuX’s commitment to blockchain security shines through its diverse product lineup. Highlights include the V20 crypto wallet, renowned for supporting a staggering 10,000+ coins and tokens, and the SecuX Nifty – an NFT-display hardware wallet that bagged the prestigious iF design award in 2023. Additionally, the company’s payment terminals are tailored for the ever-evolving crypto sphere; and the XSEED series, offering robust steel cold storage solutions, further elevates its standing in the blockchain community.

2023 has been especially noteworthy for SecuX, marked by key alliances with cybersecurity behemoth Trend Micro, birthing the co-branded W20 wallet, and a collaboration with ASUS Metaverse on the groundbreaking MnemonicX 2048 soul-bound NFT initiative.

“In an ever-evolving crypto world, the demand for robust yet user-centric security solutions grows exponentially. The Shield BIO isn’t merely a product; it’s an assurance of peace of mind,” Peter Chen emphasized.

To delve deeper into the Shield BIO Card Wallet or explore other SecuX innovations, please visit https://secuxtech.com

About SecuX
Pioneering the blockchain security realm since 2018, SecuX consistently raises the bar with its groundbreaking solutions in the cryptocurrency sector. From hardware wallets to cold storage offerings, SecuX stands tall as a paragon of security and design excellence.

Meet SecuX at TOKEN 2049:
Date: September 13 – 14, 2023
Booth Number: M46, Level 5
Location: Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/secux-shield-bio-revolutionizes-crypto-security-introducing-the-ultra-slim-biometric-cold-wallet-at-token-2049-301920553.html

SOURCE SecuX Technology Inc.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.