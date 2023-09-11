AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali Unveils Its Breathtaking Revamp

PRNewswire September 11, 2023

DENPASAR, Indonesia, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali celebrates a momentous 32-year milestone as it gracefully concludes its full-scale transformation, a tribute to the captivating nature and indigenous Balinese culture that surrounds it. The resort is now welcoming guests to its elevated rooms, restaurants and facilities adorned with elements that cherish heritage combined with modern elegance.

The property stands as both a historic icon and legendary destination, dedicated to preserving its Balinese oasis and village charm while updating interiors with nautical voyage elements to embrace sustainability and history in its design ethos. The concept of ‘Bali Voyage through Time’ harmoniously combines timeless elegance with visionary futurism, seamlessly blending cherished traditions with the avant-garde.

“The Laguna Bali is not just a destination, it is an ode to the beauty of life, where dreams unfurl, and souls find solace”, said Lucia Liu, General Manager of The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali. “The unfolding of a new chapter for The Laguna Bali is a significant moment for us, the reimagined look and feel of our resort is an outstanding example of the brand’s design ethos, which is to provide our guests with refined and authentic experiences that is also reflective of what truly makes a destination unique.”

Luxurious Renovation for a Peaceful Holiday Atmosphere in Bali

Nestled beautifully on a stunning beachfront, The Laguna Bali offers breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean that leave guests in awe. As one of the first international resorts in Nusa Dua, the resort is portrayed as the cornerstone of Balinese luxury hospitality. The resort boasts 287 meticulously restored guestrooms, suites, and villas, all inspired by Balinese traditions. Nautical design elements evoke the allure of maritime voyages, embracing the spirit of exploration and travel.

Among the transformed spaces are the Lagoon Spa, de Balé Lounge & Bar, and Banyubiru Restaurant. The final step in the transformation includes Arwana Restaurant, offering exquisite beachfront dining with ocean views, and Kulkul Beach House, boasting a chic poolside ambiance with signature cocktails. The Laguna Bali emerges as a jewel of refined elegance, a testament to luxury and hospitality in Bali.

2024 will also see a monumental milestone for The Luxury Collection with the highly anticipated debut of Ta’aktana, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Labuan Bajo, marking Marriott’s first entry into the destination.

Visit thelagunabali.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/the-laguna-a-luxury-collection-resort–spa-nusa-dua-bali-unveils-its-breathtaking-revamp-301922027.html

SOURCE The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali

