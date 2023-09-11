TotalEnergies completes rooftop solar installation for PREMO Vietnam Co. Ltd, a global leader in innovative magnetics

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TotalEnergies has completed the building of 1 megawatt-peak (MWp) Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) System at two production sites of PREMO Vietnam Co. Ltd in Quang Nam Province, Vietnam. Headquartered in Spain, PREMO is a leading provider of electromagnetic motion tracking sensing solutions and designs. This PV system will power about 25% of the facilities with renewable energy.

With over 1,700 of modules installed, the PV system will generate approximately 1,350 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable electricity annually. PREMO Vietnam will achieve cost savings for the facilities and reduce the company’s carbon footprint by about 1,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, equivalent to planting over 15,000 trees.

Under the agreement, TotalEnergies fully funded, installed the solar system and will operate it while PREMO Vietnam will only purchase the electricity produced for 20 years, avoiding any upfront costs.

“Sustainability is one of our main objectives, green energy being a top priority for us. Therefore, we are pleased to partner with TotalEnergies, a company that we consider a key partner for our green strategy in Vietnam” said Andres Garcia, Country Manager of PREMO Vietnam Co. Ltd.

“We are pleased to support PREMO Vietnam in taking an important step towards achieving their long-term sustainability goals. As a leading solar service provider for commercial and industrial businesses, TotalEnergies is committed to helping customers like PREMO Vietnam reduce both their energy costs and carbon footprint,” said Elodie Renaud, Director of TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation Asia.

TotalEnergies and renewables electricity

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a portfolio of activities in electricity and renewables. At the end of Q2 2023, TotalEnergies’ gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity was 19 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources and storage by 2025, and then 100 GW by 2030 with the objective of being among the world’s top 5 producers of electricity from wind and solar energy. https://renewables.totalenergies.com/en

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

About PREMO

PREMO is a Spain-based company engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of electronic components with special focus on the growing market of H&EV, and market segments including automotive, telecommunications, and industrial electronics. 1200 employees at over 8 design and production locations and an extensive sales network let PREMO have a global presence to meet country specific needs. 58 years being a preferred supplier because of our strong commitment to business excellence, engineering support, reliable delivery and the quality of our products.

