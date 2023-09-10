AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
UnionPay International and NBC Badminton Launch Exclusive Prepaid Card for Badminton Enthusiasts

PRNewswire September 10, 2023

SYDNEY, Sept. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — UnionPay International (“UPI”), the world’s leading high-quality, cost-effective and secure cross-border payment services provider, and NBC Badminton (“NBC”), the largest badminton club in Australia, are excited to announce a new collaboration to introduce a prepaid card specifically designed for NBC badminton fans. This collaboration is set to provide greater convenience and rewards to NBC’s valued customers.

With the NBC x UnionPay prepaid card, customers can enjoy a hassle-free payment experience both online and in-person. It integrates effortlessly with NBC’s online reservation system, simplifying court reservations and payments.

A standout feature of this partnership is the array of exclusive perks that accompany the NBC x UnionPay prepaid card. Cardholders receive special discounts on court fees, merchandise, and coaching services. This offers a unique opportunity for badminton enthusiasts to enhance their overall experience with NBC Badminton.

The NBC x UnionPay prepaid card also provides the added benefit of security and peace of mind. UnionPay, renowned for its robust security protocols, ensures all customer transactions remain safeguarded.

To apply for the NBC x Badminton UnionPay prepaid card, customers can visit NBC’s website or visit NBC’s facility. The application process is simple and quick, allowing applicants to start enjoying the benefits of the prepaid card in no time.

We are excited about this collaboration with UnionPay and look forward to providing our customers with a seamless and rewarding badminton experience. Join us today and elevate your badminton journey with the NBC x UnionPay prepaid card!

CEO of NBC Michael Chen said: “Cardholders will have access to special discounts on court fees, merchandise, and coaching services. This offers a unique opportunity for badminton enthusiasts to enhance their overall experience with NBC Badminton.” The Founder of NBC Mr. Joe Qiao adds: “We are excited about this collaboration with UnionPay and look forward to providing our customers with a seamless and rewarding badminton experience.”

General Manager of UnionPay International South Pacific, Jiangtao Jian said:” Badminton is a very popular sport in Asia and getting more and more enthusiastic fans and participants here in Australia. Through this cooperation with NBC Badminton, we will enrich the cardholders’ payment experience at home or abroad, contactless or via QR code.”

About NBC Badminton

NBC Badminton (est. 2013) (https://nbcbadminton.com.au) set up Sydney’s first sporting facility fitted out exclusively for playing badminton. We run weekly social sessions for our members that cater to all levels of skill. NBC constantly strives to be the most inclusive club in Australia by fostering a multicultural community for all cultural backgrounds and welcoming para-badminton athletes.

The next chapter in NBC’s history was the formation of a badminton academy. NBC Badminton Academy currently supplies talented players to NSW Badminton Association & Badminton Australia. Our academy has over 500 students enrolled, whose development is looked after by exceptional coaches including various Olympians and a former All England champion.

About UPI

UnionPay International (UPI) is focused on the growth and support of UnionPay’s global business. In partnership with more than 2500 institutions worldwide, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in 181 countries and regions with issuance in 79 countries and regions. UnionPay International provides high quality, cost effective and secure cross-border payment services to the world’s largest cardholder base and ensures convenient local services to a growing number of global UnionPay cardholders and merchants.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/unionpay-international-and-nbc-badminton-launch-exclusive-prepaid-card-for-badminton-enthusiasts-301921673.html

SOURCE UnionPay International

