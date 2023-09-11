SMU Ranked 41st Globally: Financial Times Masters in Management Ranking

Jumping 28 spots from 69th in 2022, SMU’s Masters in Management programme gains top marks for delivering on career progression and in being ‘value for money’

SINGAPORE, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore Management University‘s (SMU) Lee Kong Chian School of Business (LKCSB) jumped to 41st place in the world – and 5th in Asia – in the 2023 Financial Times’ (FT) global ranking of Masters in Management (MiM) programmes. The University climbed 28 spots in the latest edition of the highly regarded annual ranking by FT, from 69th in 2022. This is the first time SMU MiM programme has placed in the global top 50.

The rankings, released by FT on 11 September 2023, are based on indicators measuring different criteria, from salary increases and value for money, to career progress and international work mobility. The closely watched annual ranking also weighed factors such as carbon footprint and female representation.

SMU’s strong performance was propelled by the strengths of its MiM programme in several key areas. The programme gained top marks in terms of career progress, advancing 7 spots from the previous year to place 4th globally. Tabulated based on changes in the level of seniority and the size of the organisation that alumni are working for, this indicator affirms SMU’s efforts in responding to feedback and making continuous improvements to its programme to enhance graduate employability.

Such efforts include burnishing the programme curriculum with pragmatic learning elements which prepare graduates to elevate their career trajectories. From internships to the post-pandemic resumption of business study missions and overseas student exchange, students of the MiM programme gain valuable exposure to the changing world of work beyond classroom walls.

SMU’s MiM programme also excelled in being ‘value for money’, jumping 22 spots from the previous year. Graduates saw a significant 85% salary percentage increase after graduation from the programme. They commanded an average weighted salary per annum of US$83,409, which was a 29% increase from 2022.

“It is an impressive accomplishment on the part of our faculty, staff and graduates. These latest rankings by FT affirm the dedication of our colleagues in formulating enriching experiences for students, infusing classroom learning with overseas exposure and internships. By nurturing a range of hard and soft skills, including a practical awareness of digitalization and sustainability, we prepare our graduates well to make a positive impact in the organisations that they join,” said Professor Bert De Reyck, Dean of SMU’s Lee Kong Chian School of Business.

The SMU MiM is an 18-month programme specially designed for individuals who would like to pursue a postgraduate management degree with a Global-Asian focused curriculum. It provides a platform for individuals with no prior business experience to transit successfully to the world of business with a comprehensive curriculum that covers the latest trends in business management.

Each cohort comprises students of up to 18 different nationalities from Asia, Australia, Europe and America, creating a cosmopolitan classroom environment where diverse insights are shared. Students have the option of blended elective courses to choose from during short terms, which are delivered primarily online with a mixture of on-demand and live sessions, supplemented by face-to-face, on-campus segments. This creates more flexibility for the students when they plan their studies.

The FT rankings provide insights that help candidates to understand the relative quality of postgraduate programmes offered by business schools around the world. SMU LKCSB is consistently ranked amongst the world’s best and in 2018, was one of the youngest business schools in the world and the only Singaporean business school, to achieve ‘Triple Crown’ accreditation. This distinction of being triple accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), AMBA and European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS), is held by a select group of business schools around the world.

About SMU Lee Kong Chian School of Business (LKCSB)

Singapore Management University (SMU) commenced its curriculum in 2000 with the School of Business, which welcomed its pioneer cohort of students in August 2000. In 2004, the Lee Foundation contributed S$50 million to SMU in honour of the late Dr Lee Kong Chian, a well-known Southeast Asian businessman, philanthropist and community leader. In recognition of the Lee Foundation’s generosity, SMU named in perpetuity the School of Business, the building and the university-wide scholars programme after Dr Lee Kong Chian.

Today, LKCSB is a dynamic Asian business school with more than 4,000 students and over a hundred full-time faculty members with doctorate degrees from renowned universities such as Cornell, Harvard, INSEAD, London Business School, Wharton, Oxford, Stanford and Yale. The school offers undergraduate, master’s and doctoral programmes and is affiliated with a number of research centres such as the Sim Kee Boon Institute for Financial Economics, the Centre for Marketing Excellence and the Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. www.business.smu.edu.sg

