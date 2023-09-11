AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
12 MALAYSIAN SUSTAINABLE ENERGY PROJECTS WIN THE ASEAN ENERGY AWARDS

PRNewswire September 11, 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A total of 12 Malaysian projects have won the ASEAN Energy Awards (AEA) 2023 for the adoption of sustainable energy practices. The AEA 2023 awards ceremony which was held recently in Bali, Indonesia, on the side lines of the recently concluded 41st ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM).

The AEA is an award aimed at encouraging and AEA comprises three categories which are the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Best Practices Awards, the Renewable Energy Project Awards and the Clean Coal Awards.

A total of 23 Malaysian projects that won the National Energy Awards (NEA) were submitted for the AEA 2023, in which 12 were declared winners for the AEA under various categories. Among the first prize winners of AEA 2023 included:

1.      Energy Efficiency and Conservation Best Practices

a)      Green Building Awards (Large category):

Tzu Chi International School

b)      Energy Management in Buildings and Industries Awards (Small and Medium Buildings category)

Johor Port Authority Building

2.      Clean Coal Awards

a)      Clean Coal Technology Utilisation (Large Industry category)

Jimah East’s Stesen Janakuasa Tuanku Muhriz

Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change, YB Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad led the Malaysian delegation to the 41st ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting.

Commenting on the accomplishments by Malaysian energy players, he stated: “I hope that the success of our Malaysian participants in the AEA will be an inspiration to other industry players to embark in the adoption of sustainable energy practices, while contributing towards the country’s commitment to decarbonise.

“As ASEAN gears up efforts in its race to net zero, we urge more industries, corporations, and individuals to lead the way on climate action to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy practices.

“At the national level, the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change will continue its efforts to encourage the adoption of sustainable energy best practices, including the organisation of the NEA to recognise and to explore further opportunities to spur the uptake of energy best practices,” he said.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/12-malaysian-sustainable-energy-projects-win-the-asean-energy-awards-301922785.html

SOURCE Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation

