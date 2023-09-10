Exclusive collaboration Lancôme x Louvre – Beauty is a living art

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
PARIS, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Louvre Museum and Lancôme are joining forces in an unprecedented collaboration. Inspired by nine masterpieces from the sculpture department, as well as the museum’s lights and colours, Lancôme has designed a limited-edition of skincare and makeup products signed Lancôme x Louvre. 

The campaign supporting this launch was filmed at the Louvre Museum with Zendaya, Aya Nakamura, Amanda Seyfried and He Cong, all ambassadors of this collaboration. These four personalities, each an image of the beauty of our time, embody the characteristics and myths of a few sculptural icons through their strong personalities.

The Louvre, a source of inspiration

From its inception in 1793, the Louvre Museum was intended a place where artists could learn from the works of great masters, drawing inspiration to create their own pieces. To this day, the Louvre is a living museum, an inexhaustible source of inspiration for all creators, as art history continues to illuminate our times in many areas. For this unprecedented partnership, Lancôme was inspired by the Venus de Milo, Victory of Samothrace, Corine, Diana of Gabies, Nymphe with a Scorpion, Echo, Hygieia, Venus of Arles and, finally, Hermaphrodite. Each of these masterpieces, through its story and that of the myth it embodies, inspired Lisa Eldridge: Global Creative Director of Lancôme Makeup, to create this makeup collection.

I am thrilled by this first collaboration with Lancôme, which skilfully illustrates the diverse forms of beauty presented by the Louvre’s collections, where cultures and civilizations meet beyond land and time. The choice of the Venus of Milo, Nymphe with a Scorpion, or Diana of Gabies as ambassadors for this campaign brings new perspectives on iconic and inspiring images of antiquity, contrasting them against contemporary representations and standards. The history of art and beauty, its “manufacture” and its quest, are intimately linked. Pop culture, with its moving images, advertising and social networks permeating our daily lives, often draws on these timeless representations and visuals, sometimes very shrewd, other times ancient. The Louvre Museum’s collections are fascinating in the way they let us see and understand how those standards are interpreted, transform, and evolve. Through this collaboration, the Louvre, a contemporary art hub, helps write today’s take on beauty.”

Laurence des Cars

President and Director, Louvre Museum

 At Lancôme, beauty is a living art; beauty itself, as a personal ritual, is the way to express oneself and stand out in a way that transcends ever-changing standards. This creative and unprecedented partnership with the Louvre is a cultural testimonial to this conviction and our mission for beauty in Lancôme. By continuing the dialogue between our French brand, with a rich history spanning nearly 90 years, and the world’s most iconic art temple, we are looking to foster new perspectives on beauty for today’s women based on our artistic heritage and celebrate beauty’s ever-evolving nature.

Françoise Lehmann

General Manager, Lancôme International

