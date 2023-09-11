AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Norgine Strengthens Senior Leadership with the Appointment of Saulo Martiniano as Chief Operating Officer

PRNewswire September 11, 2023

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Norgine, a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients, is pleased to announce the appointment of Saulo Martiniano as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Saulo joins Norgine with a wealth of experience and a unique blend of leadership, operational expertise, and a deep understanding of manufacturing operational excellence and supply chain.

Saulo Martiniano, Chief Operating Officer of Norgine

In his previous role at L’Oréal, Saulo was responsible for leading Global Manufacturing Excellence across 38 plants worldwide and more than 10,000 employees. Saulo will be based in the UK with responsibility for overseeing Norgine’s global operations and driving growth across the business to further strengthen the company’s position as a leader in European healthcare solutions. With a track record of success in fostering collaboration and implementing innovative strategies, Saulo is well-equipped to lead Norgine’s operations as the company moves into its next phase of growth.

“I am delighted to welcome Saulo as our new Chief Operating Officer,” said Christopher Bath, CEO of Norgine. “Saulo’s proven expertise in operational excellence and his dynamic leadership style make him an ideal fit to lead our global operations. We are confident that his strategic insights will further propel Norgine’s mission of bringing novel and impactful products to market.”

Saulo Martiniano, Chief Operating Officer of Norgine said, “Norgine is at an exciting juncture, with a strong commitment to enhancing outcomes through groundbreaking and innovative solutions,” and continued, “I am thrilled to be joining the strong team at Norgine at this exciting time and look forward to working closely with the talented professionals here to deliver impactful results for patients and all our customers.”

In addition to L’Oréal, Saulo also held senior positions at Mars and Reckitt with responsibility across many countries including Brazil, Mexico, the US, France, and the UK.

www.norgine.com
Follow us @norgine 

About Norgine

Norgine is a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company that has been bringing transformative medicines to patients for over a century. Our commitment to transforming people’s lives drives everything we do and our European experience, fully integrated infrastructure and exceptional partnership approach enable us to quickly apply creative solutions to bring life-changing medicines to patients that they may not otherwise be able to access. Norgine is proud to have helped more than 25 million patients around the world in 2022 and generated €530 million in net product sales, a growth of nearly 5% over 2021.

Norgine has a direct presence in 16 European countries, as well as Australia and New Zealand. We also have a strong global network of partnerships in non-Norgine markets. We are a flexible and fully integrated pharmaceutical business, with manufacturing (Hengoed, Wales and Dreux, France), third party supply networks and significant product development capabilities, in addition to our sales and marketing infrastructure. This enables us to acquire, develop and commercialise specialist and innovative products that make a real difference to the lives of patients around the world.

NORGINE and the sail logo are trademarks of the Norgine group of companies.

 

 

Norgine B.V. Logo

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/norgine-strengthens-senior-leadership-with-the-appointment-of-saulo-martiniano-as-chief-operating-officer-301921964.html

SOURCE Norgine

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.