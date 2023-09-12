Plug and Play announces Strategic Partnership with EDOTCO Group to Drive Innovation in the Telecommunications Industry

SINGAPORE, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Plug and Play, the world’s largest global innovation platform that connects startups, corporations, and investors, has announced a strategic partnership with EDOTCO Group Sdn Bhd (EDOTCO), a leading provider of integrated telecommunications infrastructure services headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The partnership aims to accelerate innovation and drive transformation within the telecommunications industry to address the industry’s most pressing challenges and uncover new opportunities. EDOTCO will be joining Plug and Play’s newly launched accelerator program in Malaysia which aims to spur the Malaysian startup ecosystem alongside other partners such as Khazanah Nasional, Celcomdigi, and Sime Darby Plantation.

“As the telecommunications industry continues to evolve, companies must stay ahead of the curve by embracing innovation and technology,” said Jupe Tan, Managing Partner, Plug and Play APAC. “We are excited to join forces with EDOTCO to create a collaborative platform that brings together startups, corporations, and industry experts to bolster Malaysia’s growing tech scene and drive innovations in connectivity and infrastructure in the country.”

Through this partnership, startups working on groundbreaking technologies such as 5G infrastructure, IoT connectivity, network optimization, and sustainable solutions will have the opportunity to engage directly with EDOTCO’s vast experience and resources. This collaboration will also enable EDOTCO to tap into Plug and Play’s global ecosystem, gaining access to a diverse range of innovative solutions that can help drive operational excellence and enhance customer experiences.

“In today’s rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape, staying at the forefront demands an unwavering commitment to innovation and technology. This partnership between Plug and Play and EDOTCO is a testament to our shared dedication to shaping the future of connectivity in Malaysia and across our eight other markets in Asia. Together, we’ll forge an innovation bridge that unites Malaysia’s thriving tech community, redefining how we connect and advancing equitable connectivity across the nation,” said Adlan Tajudin, Group CEO, EDOTCO Group.

The partnership will involve various initiatives, including innovation workshops, dealflow meetings with startups, and networking events that facilitate meaningful interactions between startups, corporate partners, and EDOTCO’s experts. These efforts will contribute to fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in the telecommunications ecosystem.

Find out more about Plug and Play’s initiatives in Malaysia:

https://www.plugandplayapac.com/malaysia-program

About EDOTCO

Established in 2012, EDOTCO Group is the leading digital connectivity infrastructure services company in Asia, providing end-to-end integrated solutions in the tower services sector. Its mission is to help nations across Asia to advance their connectivity infrastructure with leading-edge solutions and achieve equitable connectivity.

With a portfolio of over 54,000 towers across nine countries, the company is present in Malaysia, Bangladesh, Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, Pakistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Laos – fulfilling connectivity demands innovatively and sustainably to help its customers and partners accelerate sustainable growth. EDOTCO prioritises prudent portfolio expansion for organic and inorganic opportunities that carry the right scale, economics, and returns for its shareholders.

EDOTCO Group was named Asia Pacific Telecoms Tower Company of the Year for six consecutive years by Frost & Sullivan and was recognised as one of three ASEAN Unicorns based in Malaysia.

For more information, visit www.edotcogroup.com .

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 50 locations globally, giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 80,000 startups and 550 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $9 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal.

For more information: visit www.plugandplayapac.com

