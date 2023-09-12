AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Casio to Release Multicolored Full-Metal G-SHOCK Watches

PRNewswire September 12, 2023

Color Gradations Inspired by Every Diverse Individual’s Unique Quest for Toughness

TOKYO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the newest additions to its family of G-SHOCK shock-resistant watches. The four new models — the GMW-B5000PC, GMW-B5000BPC, GM-B2100PC, and GM-B2100BPC — are full-metal timepieces with faces adorned with a colorfully varied range of hues and gradations. These designs were made to express the character it takes for every diverse individual to keep pursuing their own special form of toughness.

From left: GM-B2100BPC, GMW-B5000BPC, GM-B2100PC, and GMW-B5000PC

The GMW-B5000, with its iconic form inherited from the very first G-SHOCK, and the GM-B2100, featuring a simple design and an octagonal bezel, are two full-metal models which have been favorites around the world.

The four new shock-resistant timepieces all feature forms based on the popular GMW-B5000 and GM-B2100 models, but now multicolored with diverse hues and gradations. Casio has established G-SHOCK as a brand known for expressing individual character by creating watches featuring not only shock resistance, but also innovative designs and color schemes. The faces of the four new watches employ multi-hued color schemes and gradations taking inspiration from everyone whose diverse, individual character guides their determined quest for toughness.

GMW-B5000PC and GMW-B5000BPC: Blue/green gradation

Blue/green gradation achieved with glass vapor deposition decorates the perimeter of the digital face. The feature indications and the perimeter’s inner frame line incorporate red, yellow and other accent colors to create a colorfully expressive look.

GM-B2100PC and GM-B2100BPC: Color gradation on hands and index marks

The dial features a base tone of black, with color gradation adorning the hour marks and watch hands. The GM-B2100PC employs purple/blue gradation, and the GM-B2100BPC warm-hued orange/red gradation, both of which nicely complement the black components. Diverse colors are also applied to the index marks to achieve a beautiful color scheme with a sense of unity.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/casio-to-release-multicolored-full-metal-g-shock-watches-301923028.html

SOURCE CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.