  • environmental issue

Delta Singapore Showcases Smart Green Building Automation, HVAC and Energy Solutions at MARVEX 2023

PRNewswire September 11, 2023

Featured key solutions include smart community management, sustainable building management platform, HVAC application, energy infrastructure and data centre solutions.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Delta Electronics, a global leader in power and building automation solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated 2nd Air-Conditioning, Refrigeration and Ventilation Exhibition 2023, Malaysia (MARVEX) 2023. The event, scheduled to take place from 6 to 9 September, was held at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in Malaysia. Delta showcased its comprehensive building automation solution, for industrial automation Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) application, energy infrastructure and data centre solutions.

“We are excited to participate in MARVEX 2023 and showcase how our innovative solutions can be fully integrated to create smart, healthy and green buildings,” said Mr. David Leal, Vice President of SEA Business. “Delta Electronics is committed to empowering our customers with innovative, sustainable and human-centric solutions. We look forward to engaging with industry professionals, discussing emerging trends, and forging valuable partnerships during this exhibition.” 

As a regional frontrunner in the industry, Delta has consistently delivered advanced technologies that empower businesses to optimize operational efficiency, enhance productivity, and minimize energy consumption. Delta’s commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly practices drives it to spearhead ground-breaking innovations that address the challenges related to carbon reduction and energy efficiency shaping today’s industrial landscape.

At MARVEX 2023, Delta presented a comprehensive portfolio of solutions specifically designed to meet the needs of the building automation sector. Delta’s building automation solutions revolve around the idea of promoting building management efficiency and ensuring occupant wellness in environmentally friendly buildings. Delta’s intelligent community solutions provide a crucial platform for integrated communication across various systems, encompassing data transmission, visualization, and analysis tasks. This platform facilitates seamless interaction between subsystems, fostering system interoperability and ultimately enabling the realization of smart community management objectives.

Visitors to the Delta Electronics booth had the opportunity to watch live demonstrations on how the iBMS Smart Building Management System provides intelligent monitoring and efficiency analysis for various systems like HVAC, lighting, energy management, access control, and more, within a 3D Building Information Modeling (BIM) framework. These solutions integrate seamlessly to create smart, energy-efficient buildings that enhance occupants’ comfort and well-being while optimizing resource utilization.

In addition, Delta also showcased its state-of-the-art industrial automation solutions at the tradeshow. These green solutions encompass a range of manufacturing applications tailored to specific industries.

Finally, Delta shared its expertise in energy infrastructure and data centre solutions in line with the global shift towards renewable energy sources and sustainable practices. Delta showcased how EV chargers, energy storage system and DeltaGrid technology can drive the region’s energy transition. For data centre solutions, Delta featured a new generation of containerized data centres with flexible power and cooling designs, quick deployment and scalable capacity for implementation anywhere. Attendees can enjoy the opportunity to learn how Delta holistically paves the way for a greener, more resilient future.

About Delta Electronics Int’l (Singapore)

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. Delta, founded in 1971, is a global provider of switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 8 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/delta-singapore-showcases-smart-green-building-automation-hvac-and-energy-solutions-at-marvex-2023-301922957.html

SOURCE Delta Electronics

