ATFX’s MT4 Trading Volume Ranked Fifth Globally in the Second Quarter

PRNewswire September 11, 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia , Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Finance Magnates released its industry report for the second quarter of 2023. With a remarkable quarterly total trading volume exceeding $531 billion, ATFX has firmly secured the fifth position globally.

Breaking down the growth in various data points, in comparison to the first quarter of 2023, ATFX saw a trading volume growth of 12.19% and a growth of 3.05% in active accounts during the second quarter. Concurrently, compared to the first quarter of 2023, the brand also exhibited growth in various contract categories, specifically a currency pair trading volume increase of 8.6%; a 38.5% increase in energy CFD trading volume; and a 30.7% increase in index CFD trading volume. Furthermore, ATFX has consistently maintained a position in the top ten globally for 12 consecutive quarters, showcasing significant progress in user activity and trading volume across multiple CFD products.

During the past second quarter, ATFX expanded its business landscape through the acquisition of Rakuten Securities Australia (RSA), extending its commercial reach. The brand’s influence and appeal were further enhanced through a cooperative agreement with Ashur Bank, enabling entry into the Iraqi market. This expansion of the business landscape has translated into increased customer support, trading volume, and active accounts.

Looking ahead, the global team will remain committed to the company’s mission and vision, continuing to sprint along this path. Through tangible actions, they will strive to create better services, fostering mutual integration and collaborative progress with clients, ultimately achieving even better results.

ATFX
ATFX is an award-winning currency pairs/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including currency pairs, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) in the United Arab Emirates, and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC, through acquisition of RSA). (ATFX Website: https://www.atfx.com)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/atfxs-mt4-trading-volume-ranked-fifth-globally-in-the-second-quarter-301922967.html

SOURCE ATFX

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

