TAIPEI, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to the Taiwan Right Media reports, Taisu Technology recently held a grand anniversary event at the Moncoeur Landscape Restaurant in Taichung on July 29. More than 300 members from all over Taiwan participated. This anniversary celebration event also for introduced Taisu Technology’s health water products and their beauty care line, as well as guests’ health-boosting experiences. There were also preferential discount program offered and lucky draw activities for members.

Taisu health water has been highly praised by many users, and many guests who came up to the stage to narrate the changes in their lives thanks to the water. Many stated after drinking Taisu water they had become healthier and their physical strength became better, with less-frequent bouts of illness. “By drinking health water along and using the brand’s beauty products, I look much younger and feel more energetic, it is really amazing” one of the members shared.

Taisu health water is able to balance the yin and yan in your body, a way to enhance your vitality and maintain health, which is similar to traditional Chinese medicine theory. Before the end of August, Taisu launched a price reduction initiative in order to benefit the public, hoping more people could drink the healthy water to embrace a healthy and joyful life. Please go to the website at https://www.taisu-tech.com.tw/ to understand and check for further details or contact the distributors below. #

Taipei: Tel: (02)2775-2682/0912-546-774

Taichung: Tel: (04)2473-0638/0983-692-231

Kaohsiung: Cell: 0939-167-257

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/taisu-health-water-brings-human-health-and-vitality-301923997.html

SOURCE Taiwan Right Media