OKX Hong Kong Football Week Recap: An Unforgettable Experience for Over 15,000 Local Fans From Sept. 3-9

HONG KONG, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — OKX , a world leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company and the Official Sleeve Partner of Manchester City Football Club, organized and hosted the “OKX Hong Kong Football Week” event from September 3-9 on Hong Kong’s famous Sneaker Street, in the Mong Kok district, a hotspot for local sports and football fans.

The week-long event attracted over 15,000 local football and Web3 fans, influencers and media. It featured an exhibition of Manchester City’s trophies and rare Manchester City signed shirts, appearances by the Club’s legend Paul Dickov, and an interactive AR football experience zone. As part of OKX’s commitment to making Web3 and crypto more accessible to Hong Kong users, the event also integrated educational content and sharing from OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai.

On September 3, OKX presented the iconic Premier League and English Cup trophies for the first time in Hong Kong, and on September 4, Manchester City brought two more trophies from its most recent major wins in 2023 to Hong Kong, as part of its Treble Trophy Tour.

OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai said: “Through our best-in-class partnership with Manchester City, we aim to bring innovative new experiences to fans around the world. The partnership is also testament to the fact that Web3 is gaining traction, adoption and integration into global financial services. We look forward to bringing more innovative experiences to Hong Kong together with the Club and continuing our efforts in bringing Web3 and virtual assets to the market in a meaningful way.”

In June, OKX announced that it was named Manchester City’s Official Sleeve Partner as an expansion of the partnership, which began in March 2022.

