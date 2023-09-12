Alberta Investment Management Corporation Expands Global Presence with New Singapore Office

SINGAPORE and EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) today announced the opening of the AIMCo Singapore office to focus on investment opportunities in Asia-Pacific, reflecting the firm’s strategy to diversify the portfolio globally and tap into attractive growth opportunities in the region.

The Singapore office is AIMCo’s first in Asia and third internationally and is strategically located in the heart of Singapore’s central business district. This brings the firm’s total number of global offices to six, in addition to Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, London, and Luxembourg.

“We are exceptionally proud to establish our presence in a globally recognized financial hub such as Singapore,” said Evan Siddall, CEO of AIMCo. “We believe the long-term growth opportunities in Asia-Pacific are compelling and well-aligned with AIMCo’s long-term investment horizon, all of which will help us fulfill our purpose of providing superior, risk-adjusted returns for our clients.”

“Our newest office gives AIMCo on-the-ground access to Singapore, including the deep expertise of its financial services community, world-class infrastructure, as well as greater connectivity to the rest of the Asia-Pacific region, which holds some of the world’s most dynamic, developed and emerging markets,” said Dr. Marlene Puffer, Chief Investment Officer, AIMCo. “Singapore is a logical next step to build and strengthen relationships with new and existing investment partners in the region and position us to further diversify our global asset mix,” added Dr. Puffer.

Leading AIMCo in Asia is Kevin Bong, who brings with him 20 years of global portfolio construction and capital allocation experience, and deep ties to the investment industry. In his role as Senior Managing Director, Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Singapore, Mr. Bong is responsible for setting both AIMCo’s global investment strategy and its strategic direction for Asia-Pacific. Mr. Bong joined AIMCo from GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund.

“Our Singapore office and leadership create new opportunities to attract regional talent and develop our existing global talent, and we look forward to continuing to grow our team here,” added Mr. Siddall.

AIMCo is among Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers with $164 billion of assets under management. AIMCo invests globally on behalf of 17 pension, endowment and government fund clients in the Province of Alberta.

