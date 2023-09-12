AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Exness monthly trading volume reaches record-breaking $4.5 trillion

PRNewswire September 12, 2023

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Multi-asset broker Exness has reported a record-breaking $4.521 trillion in monthly trading volume and 625,626 active clients for August.

Exness Headquarters, Limassol, Cyprus

These results follow July’s record-breaking $3.91 trillion trading volume and 571,380 active clients. The August results show a surge of 36% in monthly trading volume from July and a 9.49% rise in active clients.

It is worth noting that this is the first time that a CFD broker has ever exceeded the $4 trillion mark.

Exness has been consistently breaking trading volume records for over two years, being the first retail CFD broker to cross the $1 trillion, $2 trillion and $3 trillion thresholds, prior to this new industry first. The company attributes its continuous success to its global expansion and the trust instilled in its clients worldwide, evident in the continuous increase of active clients.

Exness CCO Damian Bunce said “It has been an exceptional month for us with growth records coming from almost all our regions including both new and established markets. This is a sure sign of increased growth across the entire industry. Our volume growth in assets was largely a commodities story which follows the macro themes underway in global markets. We had record volumes in both energies and precious metals but also, for the first time, record volumes in FX minors. Our crypto volumes were healthy but not breaking any records, with stocks and indices following regular trends.”

About Exness:

Exness is a global multi-asset broker which uses a unique combination of technology and ethics to create a favorable market for traders and raise the industry benchmark. Exness’ ethos and vision revolve around the concept of offering its clients a frictionless trading experience, by bringing to life the financial markets in the way they should be experienced. Exness’ identity and commitment to the two worlds of technology and ethics, as well as its loyal client base which counts over 600,000 active traders are key drivers of the global brand. Today, Exness records over $4.5 trillion in monthly trading volume and has set its focus on a strategic expansion to new corners of the world.

Contact:  

Constantina Georgiadou
constantina.georgiadou@exness.com
+35725030959

 

Exness Logo

SOURCE Exness

