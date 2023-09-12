AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Axonify Expands Partnership with Zebra Technologies to Maximize Frontline Productivity

PRNewswire September 12, 2023

Axonify launches learning platform on Zebra’s devices to simplify worker training

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Axonify, a leader in frontline employee enablement and Zebra Registered ISV partner, has expanded its work with Zebra Technologies. In addition to being among the first co-sale partners for Zebra’s software solutions, Axonify is also providing Zebra with a new learning platform. Together, Axonify and Zebra will work to bring accessible training to frontline workers directly on the Zebra mobile devices they use every day.

Axonify's new logo

As part of the enhanced partnership, Zebra will also blend its real-time task management capabilities with Axonify’s personalized learning and training modules. This helps workers increase overall productivity and efficiency while ensuring they have the right knowledge at the right time. And, with a more productive, cross-skilled frontline, staffing needs become more manageable and budgets decrease. Integrating both technologies within a single tech stack will also allow customers to maximize frontline productivity and achieve operational excellence.

“At Zebra, we’re committed to empowering teams to do their very best work, and we strive to simplify processes so frontline workers are equipped with everything they need at the touch of their fingertips,” said Suresh Menon, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Software Solutions, Zebra Technologies. “With the support of Axonify, our customers will now have easy access to bite-size training segments that fit seamlessly into their workflow, enabling workers to reach even greater success and work in new ways.”

Axonify’s engaging, frontline enablement platform currently boasts an 83% participation rate across more than 160 countries and is offered in over 60 languages. This reach coupled with the new features being developed, including daily training notifications delivered in Zebra’s Pinboard and MyWork, will drive higher daily Zebra device usage and provide a seamless experience for users and managers.

“Task management and microlearning go hand-in-hand when training frontline workers, which is why we are so excited to continue our work with Zebra to fuse both together in this new integration,” said Carol Leaman, CEO and Co-Founder at Axonify. “We believe all frontline employees need and deserve the knowledge, skills and support to do their best work every day. With Axonify and Zebra Technologies, the worker technology ecosystem is simplified into a single impactful experience, helping empower and engage workers.”

For more information on Axonify’s proven frontline enablement solution, visit https://axonify.com/.

About Axonify 

Axonify is the proven frontline enablement solution that gives employees everything they need to learn, connect and get things done. It starts with brain science and AI to drive knowledge retention through bite-sized microlearning and daily intelligent reinforcement. Embedded two-way communication and feedback ensure your staff is engaged and informed, no matter the scale of your organization, and guided task management shows employees exactly how to put their training to use, every single day. With an industry-leading 83% engagement rate, companies use Axonify to deliver next-level CX, higher sales, improved workplace safety and lower turnover. Axonify enables over 3.5 million frontline workers in 160+ countries, with over 250 customers including Lowe’s, Kroger, Walmart and Citizens Bank. Founded in 2011, Axonify is headquartered in Waterloo, ON Canada. For more information, visit axonify.com.

About Zebra Technologies 

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) helps organizations monitor, anticipate, and accelerate workflows by empowering their frontline and ensuring that everyone and everything is visible, connected and fully optimized. Our award-winning portfolio spans software to innovations in robotics, machine vision, automation and digital decisioning, all backed by a +50-year legacy in scanning, track-and-trace and mobile computing solutions. With an ecosystem of 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra’s customers include over 80% of the Fortune 500. Newsweek recently recognized Zebra as one of America’s Most Loved Workplaces and Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, and we are on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

Media Contact:

Axonify
SHIFT Communications for Axonify
[email protected]  

Zebra Technologies
Mike Gilhooly
M: 1 708 814 5281
[email protected] 

SOURCE Axonify

