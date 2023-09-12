AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
JA Solar Partners with Ecorus to Supply 103.5MWp Fledderbosch PV Power Plant in the Netherlands

PRNewswire September 12, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Since July, sustained high temperatures have caused electricity consumption to soar around the world, continuously setting new records for electricity load usage. To solve problems relating to power supply and global warming, the use of Photovoltaic (PV) power generation has emerged as a critical solution, and JA Solar is making continuous efforts to bring PV clean energy benefits all over the world. As part of these efforts, the company has begun supplying the 103.5MWp Fledderbosch ground-mounted PV power plant contracted by Ecorus, one of the top three PV project contractors in the Netherlands, and expects to complete the project in 2023. The project, located in the province of Groningen in the northeastern part of the Netherlands, is currently under construction and will be completed in February 2024, making it the second-largest ground-mounted power plant project in the Netherlands upon completion.

Founded in 2010, Ecorus is a new energy enterprise focusing on solar power generation through development consultancy, solar deployment and life cycle management, and is committed to creating green and reliable power for its customers and helping them accelerate the transition to sustainable development. The company has a large scale, significant strength, and far-reaching influence, and is a star enterprise in the European region.

JA Solar has been actively developing in the European market for several years, and with its high-efficiency products and high-quality service, JA Solar has achieved outstanding performance on the continent. As of the first half of 2023, JA Solar had a market share of 23% in the Netherlands. Meanwhile, JA Solar has been awarded the honor of “Top Brand PV” by EUPD numerous times in the Netherlands, Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, Poland, and other countries and regions across Europe, which is a full reflection of JA Solar’s high recognition in the European market.

JA Solar has established a stable partnership with Ecorus over recent years. Previously, the two companies jointly built the 20.3MW Groetpolder riverside PV power plant project, which stretches for almost 4 kilometers and has formed a beautiful landscape in the Netherlands. The project also stands out for its “best use of grid connection” and “best use of non-arable land”, making Ecorus the winner of the 2022 Sustainability Award for Dutch EPC companies. This cooperation of the Fledderbosch ground-mounted PV power plant marks a new chapter in the deepening partnership between the two companies, which will make concerted efforts to provide high-quality products and solutions and create greater value for the European PV market.

Ecorus Website: https://ecorus.com/

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

