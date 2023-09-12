Thailand’s Sustainable Journey Presents the Power of Small Shrimp

BANGKOK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Thailand give precedence to sustainability in international trade. Thai products and services are meticulously made in every step from the production process and selection of raw materials to how it is being delivered to consumers. Thailand has made efforts to care of people, society, and the environment. One great example on the matter is a journey towards sustainability of “shrimp” which is one of Thailand’s most significant export products.

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.