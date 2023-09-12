Thailand’s Sustainable Journey Presents the Power of Small Shrimp

BANGKOK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Thailand give precedence to sustainability in international trade. Thai products and services are meticulously made in every step from the production process and selection of raw materials to how it is being delivered to consumers. Thailand has made efforts to care of people, society, and the environment. One great example on the matter is a journey towards sustainability of “shrimp” which is one of Thailand’s most significant export products.
“THINK SUSTAINABILITY, THINK THAILAND“
“THINK TRADE, THINK THAILAND“
#THINKTRADETHINKTHAILAND #THINKSUSTAINABILITY #DITP
Full video available at https://youtu.be/UZa5-xQ8A-E?si=Vs7LG8lA_FUx8h4o
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/thailands-sustainable-journey-presents-the-power-of-small-shrimp-301924144.html
SOURCE DITP