Xiamen Airlines and Universal Beijing Resort’s Newly Painted Aircraft Takes Its First Flight, Embarking on a Wonderful Journey

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Fly for fun. On the morning of September 12th, the long-awaited Xiamen Airlines’ custom themed painted aircraft, the “Universal Beijing Resort Jurassic World Isla Nublar,” completed its maiden flight from Xiamen to Beijing. This marks another significant milestone in the continued collaboration between Xiamen Airlines and Universal Beijing Resort, following Xiamen Airlines being awarded the first “Airline Friend of Universal Beijing Resort” title by Universal Beijing Resort in July this year. With this achievement, Xiamen Airlines expands its fleet of painted aircraft, which already includes the “Dreamliner” and “Daxing” special liveries. The newly added aircraft will serve domestic flights to major cities, allowing passengers from all over the country to experience its distinct charm.

The Xiamen Airlines aircraft features a gradient design from blue sky and white clouds to a dark night sky, showcasing the iconic UNIVERSAL Globe of Universal Beijing Resort and imagery of the iconic velociraptor dinosaur, Blue from Jurassic World Isla Nublar. Since the press conference held in Beijing in July, this aircraft has garnered significant interest and extensive discussions among the media and the public. Upon the confirmation of flight details, it quickly attracted numerous media personnel and travel enthusiasts who were eager to experience it firsthand.

On the day of its inaugural flight, Xiamen Airlines carefully prepared themed activities that encompassed the entire travel process. From the moment passengers entered Terminal 3 at Xiamen Gaoqi Airport, they could feel the vibrant atmosphere of the themed flight. From check-in counters to boarding gates, there were guides featuring the painted aircraft’s imagery at every step, with meticulous attention to detail and filled with suspense. After enjoying an XiamenAir opening show, passengers embarked on a journey together with Xiamen Airlines to the gateway of Jurassic World Isla Nublar, taking off to explore Where Movies Come to Life.

Inside the cabin, passengers could see various theme park IP elements, making them feel as if they were in the “Universal Beijing Resort” in the sky. During the flight, the flight attendants provided detailed explanations of the design concept and customized services of this painted aircraft. They also engaged with passengers in interactive activities such as fun quizzes and taking memorable photos together, leaving behind vivid memories of this exciting journey.

To provide passengers with a comprehensive understanding of this painted aircraft and cater to their diverse travel preferences, Xiamen Airlines has launched a themed section called “Fly For Fun” on its official website, app, and WeChat mini-program. In addition to showcasing the painted aircraft and cabin concept, Xiamen Airlines has introduced gift cards that combine various benefits such as flight tickets, value-added services, Egret Club points, and more. These gift cards can be redeemed for significant discounts of up to 800 yuan, valuable loyalty points, commemorative “painted aircraft cards,” and even Universal Studios Beijing One-Day Dated Tickets for select gift cards. Passengers can also redeem business class tickets and aircraft models for flights from Fujian to Beijing Daxing, offering both luxurious travel experiences and great rewards. Passengers flying on this aircraft can also independently process customized commemorative electronic boarding passes featuring classic IP themed from Universal Studios Beijing, such as “Jurassic World Isla Nublar,” “Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness,” and “Minion Land.”

The Universal Beijing Resort grand opened in 2021, making the world of movies within reach and unveiling a new landmark for culture and tourism in Beijing. The Universal Beijing Resort features a selection of brand new attractions, including the most popular entertainment facilities and scenic spots from Universal Destinations & Experiences around the world. With seven main themed lands, the resort provides an immersive theme park vacation experience and offers global visitors a thrilling journey through the ‘blockbuster world’. The high-quality entertainment experiences allow thousands of visitors to unleash themselves in the movie world created by Universal Beijing Resort, fully enjoying themselves with family and friends.

It is worth mentioning that on the themed flight, Xiamen Airlines’ inflight kitchen also served specialty meals to passengers, allowing their taste buds to embark on a “fun-filled journey.” From visual to auditory and now to gustatory sensations, Xiamen Airline, in partnership with Universal Beijing Resort, provide passengers with an immersive thematic travel experience. In the future, drawing inspiration from the painted aircraft and themed cabin, Xiamen Airlines will introduce more creative dishes. Passengers will be able to choose their own themed meals through self-service selection on Xiamen Airlines’ official platform. There will be a wide range of delicious options for passengers to discover and enjoy during their journey.

In addition to the fantastic journey through the theme parks, Xiamen Airlines has always been committed to providing high-quality, convenient, and warm end-to-end travel services. Another Xiamen Airlines – Universal Beijing Resort themed aircraft will also make its debut in the near future, taking passengers on another exciting and diverse Universal Studios Beijing journey.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/xiamen-airlines-and-universal-beijing-resorts-newly-painted-aircraft-takes-its-first-flight-embarking-on-a-wonderful-journey-301924231.html

SOURCE Xiamen Airlines