Unveiling K-Hospitality: Lotte New York Palace and Lotte Hotel Seattle Garner Top Accolades in 2023

PRNewswire September 13, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Lotte Hotels & Resorts, a leading South Korean hotel company with a total of 33 chains worldwide, has captured the global spotlight as its excellence is being acknowledged through prestigious awards like Forbes Travel Guide and World’s Best Awards.

Lotte Hotels & Resorts’ services takes its inspiration from Korean culture based on warm and delicate attention to personal needs and preemptive care – the core of “K-Hospitality”.

Located in the heart of Manhattan, Lotte New York Palace is one of New York City designated landmarks. Among the entire complex, which consists of the Villard Mansion and the Towers at Lotte New York Palace, the Towers at Lotte New York Palace was selected as a globally renowned five-star hotel by the “2023 Forbes Travel Guide.”

Lotte New York Palace is a top-tier hotel that stands out even in the fiercely competitive hotel landscape of New York, offering a rare combination of over 900 guest rooms and 23 banquet and meeting rooms. During the United Nations General Assembly, Lotte New York Palace hotel serves as the venue of international diplomacy, earning the nickname “UN’s second headquarters.”

Lotte New York Palace hotel achieved high marks in the two categories of customer services and dining. With the rise of K-Food trend, the hotel introduces a ‘Seoul-ful’ martini made with soju. Moreover, the customer service with the Korean-style hospitality, including an emphasis on smiling during interactions with the guest, was the standout feature.

Lotte Hotel Seattle has been selected as the top-ranked hotel in “The World’s Best Awards 2023” run by the globally renowned magazine “Travel+Leisure.”

Travel+Leisure is a monthly magazine that conducts surveys with its 16 million readers of the publication. In the hotel category, the survey selects the best hotel and resort by evaluating guest rooms, facilities, location, services, and dining experience.

Lotte Hotel Seattle outcompeted world-famous hotels in Seattle and took the most-coveted top ranking. Furnished with large windows, mirrors, and a wide range of art collections, the hotel’s luxurious guest rooms and suites showcase highly creative interior designs, with the scenic view of Elliot Bay completing their distinct charms. The hotel was praised for its aesthetic use of natural wood. Adjacent to Seattle’s landmarks like Pioneer Square and Pike Place Market, Lotte Hotel Seattle earned high marks in prime location and accessibility.

SOURCE LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS

