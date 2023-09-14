AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  new product

YEE PIN FOOD CO., LTD. Presents Jin Sauces – Reviving the Authentic Taste of Taiwanese Cuisine

PRNewswire September 14, 2023

TAICHUNG, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Indulge in the flavors of Taiwan’s culinary heritage with YEE PIN FOOD CO., LTD.’s innovative brand, Jin Sauces. This food and agricultural company, established in 2018, is on a mission to preserve and revive the traditional sauces that are the essence of Taiwanese cuisine.

Taiwan’s food culture is renowned for its diversity and richness, with a wide array of sauces that add depth and character to every dish. However, as times change, certain traditional flavors have been lost or forgotten. Recognizing the importance of preserving Taiwan’s culinary heritage, YEE PIN FOOD CO., LTD. has created Jin Sauces.

Jin Sauces is the brainchild of a passionate team of young food enthusiasts who have dedicated themselves to rediscovering and reinterpreting the forgotten flavors of Taiwan. They have scoured the country, seeking out the traditional recipes that have been passed down through generations, infusing them with modern techniques and innovation.

What sets Jin Sauces apart is their commitment to using only natural ingredients, without any additives or preservatives. This ensures that every jar of Jin Sauces is not only delicious but also safe and healthy for consumers. The company has obtained SGS certification and follows the HACCP food safety management system, ensuring that consumers can enjoy their meals with peace of mind.

Jin Sauces offers a range of authentic Taiwanese flavors, including Sesame Oil Ginger Sauces, Spicy Sichuan Pepper Sauces, Sesame Sauces, Plum & Lemon Sauces, and Soybean Paste Sauces. Each sauce is crafted with care and precision, capturing the essence of traditional Taiwanese cuisine.

YEE PIN FOOD CO., LTD. takes pride in their commitment to using locally sourced ingredients, ensuring that every jar of Jin Sauces showcases the true flavors of Taiwan. The company’s dedication to quality is reflected in their numerous accolades and certifications, including the 2020 iTQi International Taste Awards and the 2021-2022 Elderly-friendly Food Certification.

Whether you are a food enthusiast, health-conscious consumer, or simply someone seeking new culinary experiences, Jin Sauces has something for everyone. Their diverse range of products caters to different taste preferences and can be used to elevate a variety of dishes.

To learn more about Jin Sauces and explore their range of products, visit their website at https://jinsauces.com/ and https://www.taiwantrade.com/suppliers/detail.html?companyid=848467. Immerse yourself in the authentic flavors of Taiwan with Jin Sauces and discover the rich culinary heritage of this beautiful island.

About YEE PIN FOOD CO., LTD.

Established in 2018, YEE PIN FOOD CO., LTD. is a food and agricultural company that specializes in the production and sale of condiments, dry noodles, and souvenirs. With a focus on preserving Taiwan’s culinary heritage, the company’s innovative brand, Jin Sauces, offers authentic flavors that capture the essence of traditional Taiwanese cuisine.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/yee-pin-food-co-ltd-presents-jin-sauces—reviving-the-authentic-taste-of-taiwanese-cuisine-301922869.html

SOURCE Yee Pin Food Co., Ltd.

