AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Abracon Launches Brand-New Power Inductor Performance Analyzer™ Online Tool

PRNewswire September 13, 2023

SPICEWOOD, Texas, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Abracon, a leading provider of Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions, has announced the addition of their brand-new Power Inductor Performance Analyzer™ (PIPA) to the Abracon website.

Abracon Logo 2023

Abracon has constructed a new Power Inductor Performance Analyzer™ to help designers and engineers understand the true performance of Abracon inductors while researching and sourcing parts for their designs. When it comes to inductors, two important specifications to keep in mind are Isat and Irms. With this new tool, engineering and procurement professionals will be able to effectively depict the behavior of these two phenomena and understand how to best integrate these inductors into their designs.

The new PIPA aids engineers in interpreting an inductor’s Isat, or the current level that can flow through an inductor before reaching a point of magnetic saturation. This saturation occurs when the magnetic field strength within the inductor’s core cannot increase proportionally with the applied current, leading to a drop in its inductance and the loss of its intended behavior. This is a vital metric when rating the performance of an inductor.

The Power Inductor Performance Analyzer™ also portrays an inductor’s Irms, or the current an inductor can handle without experiencing significant performance loss due to heat. Understanding this specification allows engineers and designers to set boundaries centered around thermal dissipation that can impact surrounding components and reduce energy efficiencies.

“The new Power Inductor Performance Analyzer (PIPA) is designed to change the way our customers and other users interact with and understand the natural performance of Abracon inductors,” says Matthew Deleon, Product Manager of Power & Magnetics. “This tool promises to enhance the inductor selection process and provide data of typical performance where datasheets can only showcase singular data points traditionally specified for worst case scenarios.”

Learn more at https://abracon.com/power-inductor-performance-analyzer-introduction.

About Abracon, LLC | Innovation For Tomorrow’s Designs

Headquartered outside of Austin, Texas, Abracon is a trusted supplier of leading-edge and innovative electronic components including Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions. Servicing world-class companies across the data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, consumer, aerospace, and defense industries, Abracon accelerates customers’ time-to-market by providing unmatched product solutions, technical expertise, and service excellence.

SOURCE Abracon

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.