AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Dynata accelerates immediate and long-term growth by announcing company’s first Chief Commercial Officer

PRNewswire September 13, 2023

Brad Brockhaug brings 30-plus years of global commercialization expertise
to transform company’s go-to-market approach

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data company for insights, activation and measurement, today announced the appointment of Brad Brockhaug as its first Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). This strategic move underscores Dynata’s commitment to immediate and long-term growth, innovation and a steadfast dedication to customer-centricity.

Brad Brockhaug, CCO at Dynata

Leveraging three-plus decades of revenue leadership expertise in the technology sector, Brockhaug will lead the development and execution of the company’s global commercial strategy, with a key emphasis on achieving sustained profitable revenue growth and expanding into new markets. Responsible for managing all facets of the company’s go-to-market approach, he’ll ensure customers derive the utmost value from Dynata’s industry-leading products and solutions. This newly created role also will be responsible for supervising and promoting innovation throughout the organization — spanning across functions such as product development, marketing and sales — and enhancing of the overall customer experience.

“The creation of the chief commercial officer role at Dynata is a testament to our commitment to innovation and adaptability, enabling us to better align our strategies with evolving client needs, enhancing our competitive edge in the market,” said Dynata CEO Mike Petrullo. “Brad’s wealth of global leadership experience will further enhance Dynata’s ability to deliver — at scale and with precision — high-quality data and actionable customer insights to customers, enabling them to make smarter, faster and better decisions. Our customers demand it — and delivering for them remains at the heart of everything we do.”

“By elevating our commercial strategy, refining our go-to-market approach, and maximizing the full potential of our industry-leading products and solutions, we’re better equipped than ever to understand and address our clients’ evolving needs,” Brockhaug said. “Our organization is committed to an ongoing transformation that will establish Dynata’s customer-centric approach as the industry standard, guaranteeing our clients receive unmatched value, insights and solutions that empower customers’ success in a highly competitive landscape.”

With 30-plus years of global experience in commercialization, Brockhaug joined Dynata from ANC, a Learfield subsidiary, where he led the go-to-market organization and the operationalization of its commercial strategy. Before joining ANC, Brockhaug had previously held leadership positions at Sports Illustrated Play, Microsoft and Nokia. In these roles, he successfully led global commercial organizations, forged strategic partnerships and consistently surpassed revenue growth targets by implementing proactive and ambitious commercial strategies at scale.

About Dynata  
Dynata is the world’s largest first-party data company for insights, activation and measurement. With a reach that encompasses nearly 70 million consumers and business professionals globally, and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its robust first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing life cycle — from uncovering insights to activating campaigns and measuring cross-channel marketing ROI. Dynata serves more than 6,000 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Learn more at www.dynata.com

Dynata Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/dynata-accelerates-immediate-and-long-term-growth-by-announcing-companys-first-chief-commercial-officer-301925853.html

SOURCE Dynata

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.