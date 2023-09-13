AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
SecPod releases the World’s First SSVC-based Risk Prioritization Product for Enterprise IT Security Teams to Effectively Prioritize and Rapidly Eliminate Security Vulnerabilities

PRNewswire September 14, 2023

SanerNow Risk Prioritization, based on CISA’s SSVC framework, builds upon SecPod’s well-known vulnerability intelligence to effectively prioritize vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and other security risks and improve cybersecurity posture.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SecPod Technologies, a global vulnerability management pioneer, has launched SanerNow Risk Prioritization, AKA SanerNow RP, to assess and prioritize the exponentially rising number of vulnerabilities in organizations. As the world’s first SSVC-based risk prioritization solution, it will allow CISOs and IT Security teams to combine business impact, exploitability, vulnerability intelligence, and data analysis to rapidly and effectively prioritize security risks. 

SecPod releases SanerNow Risk Prioritization, world's first SSVC-based risk prioritization solution to prioritize risks and rapidly reduce the attack surface.

With millions of security risks lurking in modern networks, IT Security teams are often overwhelmed in managing them and effectively mitigating them gets increasingly difficult. Further, remediating every risk is time-consuming and inefficient in effectively combating cyberattacks. With the focus being diverted to low-risk vulnerabilities and ever-increasing backlog, high-risk vulnerabilities that need immediate attention might be missed. Classification and prioritization are the only way to wade through the mountain of vulnerabilities.

Chandrashekhar Basavanna, the CEO of SecPod, said, “We are excited to launch this innovation from SecPod’s lab. With every new product we introduce, we are setting a new standard for ourselves. SanerNow RP is a crucial bridge between vulnerability detection and mitigation that helps our Customers streamline their remediation efforts efficiently. SanerNow RP applies machine learning, prediction, kill-chain validation, and in-house vulnerability intelligence to prioritize the vulnerabilities into different priority buckets accurately.”

Unlike other solutions that prioritize, SanerNow Risk Prioritization, natively integrated into the SanerNow Advanced Vulnerability Management solution, prioritizes AND mitigates risks that matter the most, providing an unparalleled improvement in vulnerability reduction and security posture. Furthermore, it also eliminates the need for multiple tools to effectively reduce the attack surface.

SanerNow Risk Prioritization is now available to the public as an add-on to SanerNow Advanced Vulnerability Management (AVM) platform to seamlessly simplify and integrate vulnerability management into a simple workflow. SanerNow AVM is a comprehensive vulnerability management platform providing visibility and control over IT infrastructure, detection and prioritization of vulnerabilities, and remediation of the vulnerability within the same platform. 

About SecPod: SecPod is a SaaS-based cybersecurity technology company created with a singular, unwavering goal of preventing cyberattacks. Founded in 2008, the company provides a top-of-the-line advanced vulnerability management solution that strengthens organizations’ cybersecurity posture worldwide. 

SOURCE SecPod Technologies

