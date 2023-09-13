AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • contract

XCMG Machinery Advances New Equipment Development, Driving Low-Carbon Transformation of Industry Chain with Global Partners

PRNewswire September 13, 2023

Part of the Electric Models from XCMG Are Geared up with CATL Power Cell

URUMQI, China, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With a strong commitment to sustainable strategy for green, low carbon and intelligent new infrastructure, XCMG Machinery (“XCMG”, SHE:000425) is leading the R&D and application of new energy equipment in construction projects. 

To date, XCMG has delivered more than 350 units of methanol powered XKT136 mining trucks to mines in Xinjiang, China. Methanol has high octane rating but very low emission – reducing hydrocarbon emission by 40 percent in complete combustion state, and the XKT136 can save more than 35 percent in energy consumption compared with equivalent diesel fuel vehicles. 

The XKT136 features a dual-motor extended range power generation module and dual-motor drive system allowing it to achieve around-the-clock operation. It’s equipped with the industry’s largest methanol tank with a capacity of 1,200L, as well as an efficient and intelligent energy recovery system to maximize the cruising range. 

“XCMG’s development strategy is anchored by technology, about 4.5 to 5 percent of our total revenues go into R&D, and clean energy equipment development is a key direction with growing sales revenue – in the first half of 2023, the new energy product revenue was up 174.9 percent compare to the second half of 2022,” said Yang Dongsheng, CEO of XCMG. 

Also in August, XCMG delivered 100 units of new energy tractors to a customer in Zhangjiajie, China, a flagship model which will bring new ideas for green, smart, and convenient solution to local logistics. 

It’s equipped with durable lithium iron phosphate batteries from CATL and key technologies to guarantee safe travelling, charging, and battery changing. The application of cutting-edge technologies including pneumatic locking mechanism, optical positioning, and wireless communication achieves high-speed power exchange within 3-5 minutes to realize non-stop transportation. 

On August 5, XCMG delivered 50 units of pure electric tractors to a customer in Linyi, China, with battery, motor, and electronic control system, the product can play up to 97 percent of the power, coupled with multi-gear energy recovery system to provide robust power while lowering the consumption. 

In the face of tremendous changes and challenges of the construction machinery industry, XCMG thrives to meet the new demands in the new era with green technology and product innovations, ceaselessly bringing products and services to global customers with industry leading technology on new energy and intelligent transformation. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/xcmg-machinery-advances-new-equipment-development-driving-low-carbon-transformation-of-industry-chain-with-global-partners-301926295.html

SOURCE XCMG Machinery

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

