  • new product

Kia Accelerates Popularization of EVs with Reveal of EV5 and Two Concept Models at Kia EV Day

PRNewswire October 12, 2023
  • Kia presents global EV strategy at ‘EV Day’, set to be held annually
  • Acceleration of ‘EV revolution’ with expanded EV model line-up and charging infrastructure growth
  • Kia unveils three new small- to medium-sized electric models
  • The Kia EV5: Production electric compact SUV designed to meet needs of millennial families
  • The Kia Concept EV3: Kia’s vision for an electric compact SUV that’s both practical and joyful to drive
  • The Kia Concept EV4: Redefines the electric sedan shaped by ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy
  • Kia to elevate customer experience with integrated app, offline hubs, and generative AI technology

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Kia Corporation has today unveiled three new small- to medium-sized electric models at the brand’s annual Kia EV Day in Korea, reaffirming its global strategy to lead and accelerate the ‘EV revolution’.

The brand presented its vision of ‘EVs for all’ and strategy to expand its EV model line-up significantly and rapidly. Having successfully established itself as an EV brand with the launch of the EV6 and EV9, Kia illustrated how it is broadening its line-up further with three new small- to medium-sized electric models that offer more people greater options and access to EVs.

The presentation featured the debut of the EV5, a compact electric SUV for millennial families, and the introduction of two concept models. The Kia Concept EV3 aims to deliver the Kia EV9’s benefits in a compact SUV, while the Kia Concept EV4 reimagines electric sedans with striking design. The event also showcased Kia’s EV strategy, aimed at improving customer convenience, reliability, and addressing common concerns, including charging infrastructure.

“Kia is keenly focused on providing solutions to the concerns that continue to cause hesitation when it comes to making an EV purchase. We will meet customer expectations by offering a full line-up of EVs at various price points and improve charging infrastructure availability,” Ho Sung Song, President and CEO, said.

“As a sustainable mobility solutions provider, Kia’s transition to electric vehicles is a must, not an option. By developing advanced EV technology, bold design, and intuitive services, and applying them to our entire EV line-up, our ultimate aim is to provide Kia’s unique value to as many people as possible. The acceleration towards electrification begins now.”

To read the full release, visit: www.kianewscenter.com/

 

SOURCE Kia Corporation

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

