AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Neoss® Group receives EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) certifications for implants and abutments

PRNewswire October 12, 2023

ZÜRICH, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Neoss Group, a leading innovator in dental implant solutions, is proud to announce that it has received EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) certification by its Notified Body, the BSI Group, the Netherlands B.V. for its implants and abutments. This certification adds to the previous MDR certification of Neoss’ Quality Management System and Class I Reusable instruments that was granted in 2022. This signifies that Neoss Group’s Quality Management System and its implants and abutments meet the requirements of the new MDR implemented by the European Union.

Neoss Logo

“MDR is one of the most thorough medical device regulations in the world. It ensures that medical devices meet the highest standards. The certification shows that we are in the forefront of implant solutions and that we provide best in class quality and care to our customers and their patients.” Dr. Robert Gottlander, President and CEO of the Neoss Group.

This once again demonstrates that Neoss Group is at the forefront of their commitment to ensuring that their products adhere to the highest standards for the benefit of their customers and their patients. They are also one of the first companies in the dental device field to achieve MDR certification for their products.

“The MDR certification gives Neoss the freedom to continue innovating intelligent solutions that benefit our customer and their patients. The MDR certification also shows that Neoss products are backed with clinical evidence of the highest standard and ensures that the products are continuously monitored in post-market studies.” Mr. Fredrik Engman, CTO and co-founder of Neoss.”

The new EU Medical Devices Regulation 2017/745 (MDR) replaces the former European Medical Device Directive 93/42/EEC (MDD), and brings EU legislation into line with technical advances, changes in medical science and progress in law-making. The new MDR regulation creates a robust, transparent, and sustainable regulatory framework, improving clinical safety and creating fair market access for manufacturers and healthcare professionals. The new MDR regulation contains a series of important improvements including establishing a comprehensive and accessible EU database on medical devices with a device traceability system based on a unique device identification.

About Neoss® 
Neoss was founded with a vision to enhance dental implant treatments for both clinicians and patients. With our extensive expertise in dental implant procedures, we are committed to develop user-friendly and cost-effective solutions that enhance the efficiency of dental professionals and improve patient outcomes. Our products and solutions are designed, researched, and developed in Gothenburg, Sweden – the birthplace of Osseointegration and the renowned pioneer, Professor Per-Ingvar Brånemark. You can have confidence knowing that our offerings are supported by scientific research and long-term clinical results, providing you and your patients with peace of mind. To find out more visit https://neoss.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/neoss-group-receives-eu-medical-device-regulation-mdr-certifications-for-implants-and-abutments-301954787.html

SOURCE Neoss

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.