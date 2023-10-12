Hosted Buyer Program Restarted with Upgrades — Worry-free Sourcing and Accurate Matchmaking at 29th China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair

ZHONGSHAN, China, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The industry enters the peak season with booming business opportunities in the golden autumn. Catching the eye of global lighting professionals, the 29th China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair (“Lighting Fair”) is to be held in Guzhen Town, Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province, China from October 22 to 26, 2023!

On the theme of “Guzhen Lights up the World”, Guzhen Lighting Fair is positioned to be specialized, market-oriented, and globalized and based on an industrial cluster with an output value of over RMB 100 billion. Focusing on exports and promoting domestic sales, this year’s edition of Guzhen Lighting Fair is expected to be a grand procurement event stage both online and offline in the charming autumn.

Over 3,300 Brands Featured in Exhibition Halls and Stores

This year’s exhibition further optimizes the “1 Fair + 8 Sub-venues” Mode. Featuring over 3,300 enterprises, the grand exhibition will be staged at the main venue at the Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Centre, together with the eight sub-venues (Lihe Lighting Expo Center, Huayi Plaza, Star Alliance Global Brand Lighting Center, Lighting Era Center, Guzhen Chang’an Lighting Parts & Electronic City, Caosan International Lighting Parts City, Guyi Qingfeng LED Lighting Trading City and Guyi Ruifeng International Lighting Fittings City) with a total area of over 1.5 million square meters.

In the Main Venue- Guzhen Exhibition and Convention Center, a brand-new Hall G and Start-up Zone is newly added, and the Lighting X Camping Zone is upgraded. The exhibits come from the entire industry chain, covering intelligent lighting, home lighting, commercial lighting, outdoor lighting, accessories, mechanical equipment, hardware, doors and windows, kitchen and bathroom articles. The event also caters to the trends of IoT systems, new energy, cultural and tourism lighting, highlighting segments such as intelligent systems, education and office, plant lighting, battery-powered lighting, and landscape lighting. Exhibits are displayed in lifelike scenes, allowing buyers to immerse themselves in the lighting environment.

“Restarted” Offline Hosted Buyer Program, Which Is More Accurate and Efficient

In the past three years, the Hosted Buyer Program (HBP) had to be held online as many overseas buyers were unable to attend it in person. Live streaming, cloud factory visits, online pairing, and other forms helped both buyers and sellers build a smooth and unimpeded bridge for transactions and received unanimous appreciation from manufacturers by solving the time and space constraints for trading partners.

China has fully reopened its borders to foreign visitors, which means domestic and foreign industry professionals can explore more opportunities for cooperation. Focuses on exports, the 29th Guzhen Lighting Fair has “restarted” an upgraded version of HBP by inviting international procurement delegations with strong comprehensive strength and interests in cooperation from Southeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and other regions. Over 300 overseas buyers with strong purchasing intentions will participate in the HBP, which helps companies expand their networks and business opportunities by effectively building an international and high-end trade and communication platform.

Upgrades to this year’s HBP are reflected in four aspects:

1. Warm Welcome Reception

To welcome professional buyers from around the world to the “world-class lighting capital” upon their arrival, the Welcome Reception will introduce the advantages of Guzhen, an overview of Guzhen Lighting Fair, and profiles of the buyers for the overseas buyers to feel the hospitality of Guzhen.

2. Accurate Business Matchmaking

100 overseas buyers have been selected to collect their needs and requirements before the exhibition, which will be matched with exhibitors at the site, reducing communication costs between buyers and exhibitors and improving the rate of successful negotiations.

3. Immersive Sourcing Tour

The organizers collaborate with Huayi Plaza to allow overseas visitors to experience the convenience brought by the exhibition model of “exhibition halls + stores” in addition to visits and sourcing activities at the main venue. The sub-venues present high-end products in different styles, matching the different procurement needs of buyers and meeting their demand for one-stop procurement.

4. Networking Party

Exhibitors and overseas buyers will be able to talk about cooperation in a comfortable and free atmosphere accompanied by delicious food and music bands. At the cocktail parties, they will meet and interact, share information, negotiate business, and achieve win-win results for all stakeholders.

Prominent Buyers, Large Orders, Strict Selection of Sellers and Seamless Matchmaking

“Global, strict selection, precision, and innovation” are the keywords of the HBP. A large number of overseas buyers from India, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Egypt, Greece, Kenya, Singapore, the United States, Canada, and other countries have been invited based on historical big data analysis and comparison. They are all prominent businesses with renowned brands, large scales, and high reputations, with revenues of over one million or even tens of millions of dollars, such as Power Palazzo, Prachi International Lights, and Hitech Lights Limited. Moreover, their representatives have decision-making power and will visit the site in person.

On the supply chain side, the organizers have also carefully selected exhibitors with certain scales in export. They possess certificates from authorities, such as CE/ROHS (Europe), FEE/UL (United States), CSA (North America), IC (Canada), GS (Germany, Europe), SAA (Australia), PSE (Japan), and KC (South Korea).

The B2B websites integrating exhibition and the Internet- Denggle.com and EZBuy — are being further optimized and improved to truly bring closer sellers and buyers for trade cooperation, further reduce the visit time, costs, and labor costs of overseas buyers in a more professional and thoughtful way in matchmaking, achieve precise matchmaking, bidirectional empowerment, cost reduction and efficiency increase, and build the HBP a unique gilded business card of Guzhen Lighting Fair.

