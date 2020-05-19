Leading Indonesian Fintech JULO Redefines Convenience in Financial Inclusion with the Innovative Apply Once, Use Forever Feature.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Focused on driving financial inclusion through digital credit, leading Indonesian fintech company JULO ‘s innovative Forever Credit feature – encapsulated in Indonesian language as #BisaTerusPakaiJULO – provides a whole new level of convenience to users across Indonesia.

Through the Forever Credit feature, customers only need to apply once and can keep reusing their digital credit limit flexibly as the limit is restored on an ongoing basis. The Forever Credit benefit eliminates the inconvenience of going through a reapplication process or providing additional details for repeat digital credit use, thereby granting continuous financial empowerment and enabling ongoing utilization.

With this feature, every time eligible customers repay their digital credit, their limit is auto-restored. This allows customers to use their limit also for their day to day expenses such as mobile phone top-ups, utility bill payments, e-commerce payments and education payments for them and their family besides their financial needs.

“We have indigenously developed this feature using event based processing that allows for limit restoration and usage of the restored limit seamlessly as and when the payment arrives for eligible users.” said Manoj Awasthi, Chief Technology Officer of JULO.

Ardian from Nias, North Sumatra, shared his experience while using JULO. “JULO makes my life quite convenient with its features. I first used JULO to pay for my child’s tuition fee. Shortly afterwards, I found that my limit was restored and I was able to use it for my child’s allowance by doing an ewallet top-up.” Henny, another JULO user from Jakarta said, “After getting instant approval from JULO, I directly paid my child’s outstanding tuition fee with its education feature. In addition to this, my limit was conveniently restored and I could use the rest to pay for the graduation ceremony. Since having JULO, It’s been easier for me to manage my family’s finances“.

“This Forever Credit feature is another small step forward towards our vision of making financial inclusion more convenient and more accessible. In many cases, the limit is not just restored but is actually increased, thereby making life even more easier for our valued customers”, said Nimish Dwivedi, Chief Business Officer of JULO Group. Christian, a JULO user since 2022 shared, “I have been using JULO for developing my business. Thanks to the low interest rate from JULO, I have had no difficulty in making repayments and my credit limit has been upgraded from 15 million to 30 million IDR. Now I can use my limit to both purchase new smartphones and to grow my business further“.

The #BisaTerusPakaiJULO feature exemplifies JULO’s vision of democratizing access to financial services by providing customers unprecedented convenience of applying only once and using forever. Established in 2016, JULO remains dedicated to customer-centric product innovation – including five-minute credit access with JULO Turbo and JULO Education which provides education financing in a few clicks for any school, college or online course in Indonesia.

About JULO

JULO is a leading fintech company that is revolutionizing access to ﬁnancial products for millions of emerging consumers in Indonesia. The company is one of the first to develop a digital data-driven credit underwriting and risk assessment platform to process consumer credit applications and determine their creditworthiness using its mobile app.

Founded in 2016, JULO has expanded nationwide. JULO is based in Jakarta and is backed by leading investors including Credit Saison, Skystar Capital, Saratoga Investama, East Ventures, Quona Capital, Central Capital Ventura, MDI Ventures, Gobi Partners and others. JULO has been officially licensed as the provider under OJK circulation No KEP-16/D.05/2020 on 19 May 2020. JULO has been downloaded more than 10 million times and has facilitated credit access to more than 1 million of customers.

Our portfolio includes JULO Digital Credit, JULO Turbo and JULO Education. Our commitment and contribution to the society, business ecosystem and the business landscape have been recognized with numerous awards and recognitions. JULO has won several awards namely; Winner of Indonesia Fintech Festival (2016), Winner of UN Fintech Challenge (2018), and Winner of Inclusive Fintech 50 (2019). For more information, visit https://www.julo.co.id

