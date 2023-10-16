MIFF WELCOMES MORE GLOBAL BUYERS TO ITS 30TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION IN 2024

Visitor registration is open for Mar 1-4 show

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Marking a significant milestone of 30 years in global furniture trade and fresh from its strongest ever growth, the Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF) is set to commence with a grand kick-off from March 1 to 4 next year.

The 2024 edition will usher a new chapter for the show which has risen from humble beginnings to a globally recognised event. MIFF has grown exponentially to become the largest furniture show in Southeast Asia, attracting buyers from an impressive 140 countries and regions.

With exhibition space poised for another sellout, visitor registration has opened for the four-day event spanning a combined 100,000 sqm at Kuala Lumpur’s biggest exhibition spaces — Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) and World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL).

The momentum for visitor and business growth has never been stronger. The anniversary edition takes place after MIFF’s best performance with a peak of 673 exhibitors and record US$1.21 billion in sales orders in 2023. It drew close to 20,000 attendees including 26% international participation from 136 countries and regions.

Over 650 local and foreign exhibitors will be present in 2024 with a wide range of latest trends, designs and products from diverse furniture sectors.

The trade floor will be anchored by an array of Malaysia’s biggest exporters, joined by suppliers from Mainland China, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Türkiye and Vietnam.

Major Malaysian names confirmed, among others, are Ecomate, Wegmans, Poh Huat, Favourite Design, WA Furniture, Sin Wee Seng Industries, Ivorie, Isella Sofa, LB Furniture, Merryfair Chair, Oasis Furniture, Kinheng Furniture, Seow Buck Sen and Luxury Sleep, etc.

“Interest in MIFF has surged after the Covid pandemic which impacted supply chains. The industry is looking at MIFF as a resilient source to future proof their business. In 2023, there were many high purchasing buyers. We are confident that 2024 will further cement MIFF’s position as the preferred sourcing destination for global furniture businesses. The overwhelming response from exhibitors taking up space, noticeably from foreign companies, is another clear positive indicator of the strong buying power converging at MIFF. We are ready to welcome the world back,” said Ms Kelie Lim, General Manager of MIFF.

The anniversary festivities begin in December this year with a gala dinner to recognise loyal exhibitors and to appreciate the support of key stakeholders and the Malaysian furniture industry. They include the who’s who of the industry and companies which participate in MIFF as their top and only choice to showcase their best every year.

With more first timers coming to the show, as much as 40% in 2023, MIFF has extended its Valued Visitor Programme to include complimentary hotel accommodation for new international buyers on a first-come-first-served basis.

Over the years, MIFF is the go-to show for retailers to stock up at the start of the Asian buying season and to select from the latest and largest collection of wood furniture from Malaysia and office furniture showroom in Southeast Asia.

The well-segmented displays across 17 halls at the two venues are set to enhance the procurement experience with the extensive choices of contemporary designed home furnishings, office and hospitality furniture, in addition to accessories, decor, components and materials to meet the distinctive demand of industry buyers.

The “1 Fair, 2 Venues” concept will see top Malaysian manufacturers display in MITEC, at the high-profile designRena Hall at level 2, and Muar Hall coordinated by the Muar Furniture Association (MFA), a strategic partner of MIFF at level 1.

The MIFF Office segment is located at WTCKL, a short and free shuttle ride away from MITEC.

Other curated areas to make for easy navigation include International Hall, Sofa Hall and the young designer zone for the xOrdinary showcase and MIFF Furniture Design Competition (FDC) top entries.

Two international juries will be touring the trade floor to scout for eye-catching creative displays and innovative furniture to pick the winners of the two exhibitor prizes — Best Presentation Award and Furniture Excellence Award.

Another exciting highlight is the MIFF Furniture Design Competition (FDC), a legacy established by MIFF in 2010 to nurture design talent to sustain the Malaysian furniture industry. Young designers are challenged by the theme “Chair-Volution: Celebrating 30 Years of Innovation and Design” this time for a modern twist to the most basic furniture piece.

All award winners will be announced on the third day of the show.

“2024 is truly a milestone for MIFF and the Malaysian furniture industry at large. Our heartfelt congratulations to MIFF on its 30th anniversary. The MFA-MIFF strategic partnership has significantly boosted international exposure for our members, bringing in increased export opportunities and collaboration with international partners. The establishment of the Muar Hall by MFA at the MIFF show has increased our brand worldwide recognition,” said Mr Steve Ong, President, MFA.

To keep up-to-date, visit the MIFF website (www.miff.com.my) to learn more of exhibitors, products, exclusive hotel rates and free shuttle service between venues and official hotels. For latest news and insights, follow Furnish Now by MIFF (FB).

To contact the MIFF Team, please email: info@miff.com.my.

