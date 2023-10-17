AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
RealTruck, Inc. acquires Mountain Top

PRNewswire October 17, 2023

Leading supplier of premium truck accessories outside North America joins RealTruck family

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — RealTruck, Inc., the premier manufacturer of functional aftermarket accessories and an online destination for truck, Jeep®, Bronco® and off-road enthusiasts, has acquired Mountain Top, the leading designer and manufacturer of truck bed accessories outside North America. Based in Denmark, Mountain Top supplies major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and sells truck accessories throughout Europe, Asia, Australia, and the U.S. The acquisition accelerates RealTruck’s international expansion and complements its recent acquisition of Mexico-based brand Go Rhino.

“We’re delighted to bring Mountain Top into the RealTruck family to power our international expansion and growth,” said RealTruck CEO Carl-Martin Lindahl. “We look forward to working with the Mountain Top team to build upon their global relationships and expand the reach of our products around the world.”

Mountain Top has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Denmark, Thailand and the U.S. and is the only European truck bed cover supplier of scale certified by the International Automotive Task Force (IATF), ensuring quality products to automotive consumers worldwide. Mountain Top’s advanced manufacturing capabilities and footprint provide RealTruck with more capacity to support global operations and accelerate sales into attractive markets such as Australia, Thailand and across the European continent. Mountain Top’s flagship product line is the premium retractable truck bed cover that comes in both electronic and manual versions.

“Our entire team is excited to join the RealTruck family,” said Mountain Top CEO Henrik Støwer Petersen. “Now we can provide even more value to our business partners with access to a broader range of product offerings for a wider audience. Our strong international sales, product, and manufacturing teams will make RealTruck products available for truck, Jeep, Bronco and off-road enthusiasts throughout the world.”

In August, RealTruck acquired IDDEA (Industria Diseñadora De Autopartes, S.A. De C.V.), which goes to market under the well-known Go Rhino brand. Go Rhino holds 40 issued and pending patents for the innovative premium products it develops and manufactures for truck, Jeep and SUV owners. The acquisition strengthens RealTruck’s existing portfolio of brands spanning truck bed covers, truck bed liners, steps, floor liners, fender flares, vent visors and cargo management.

RealTruck’s acquisition of Mountain Top, the leader in the OEM-focused European truck bed accessories market, further expands RealTruck’s global footprint and supply base.

About RealTruck
RealTruck is the premier manufacturer of functional aftermarket accessories and digital destination for truck, Jeep®, Bronco® and off-road enthusiasts. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich. with over 5,000 associates across 47 locations throughout North America, RealTruck continuously designs, develops, manufactures and sells industry-defining products with more than 630 patents and growing. RealTruck’s extensive product offering is a leader in each of its primary categories. The company’s omni-channel approach makes it easy for people to find the right products to transform their vehicle, gain expert advice and secure professional installation whether they’re shopping for products online at RealTruck.com or through the more than 12,000 dealer locations and automotive (OEM) partnerships who sell their products. RealTruck is engineered to deliver a seamless consumer experience from idea to installation. For more information, visit RealTruck.com.

Media Contact:
Aditi Harsh
Tombras
aharsh@tombras.com
865.385.4710

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/realtruck-inc-acquires-mountain-top-301956640.html

SOURCE RealTruck

